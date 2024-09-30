ShipperGuide TMS Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® for Transportation Management Systems

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart, a next-gen logistics solutions provider, today announced that ShipperGuide TMS has maintained its Leader status in the Fall 2024 G2 Grid® for Transportation Management Systems, having moved up two positions in the Grid this season alone. G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, and placement in this Grid is based on the responses of real users. In addition to placement in the leaders quadrant of the TMS Grid, ShipperGuide TMS also earned the following badges from G2:

Leader Mid-Market

Easiest To Do Business With Mid-Market

Best Support Mid-Market

Easiest Setup Mid-Market

“ShipperGuide TMS is continuing to make waves in transportation management,” said Giovanni Battistella, VP of ShipperGuide TMS at Loadsmart. “Our platform is built for today’s fast-paced, digital-first environment, and shippers are responding positively to our intuitive user experience. Even people green to the industry can jump right in and start working with minimal onboarding. Coupled with our latest offering, FreightIntel AI, anyone can start performing as a seasoned transportation analyst without the years of training and experience traditionally needed.”

FreightIntel AI is Loadsmart’s new freight analytics and intelligence solution. It reveals transportation insights around cost savings and optimization opportunities before giving recommendations for the user to act upon. It comes as an added feature embedded into ShipperGuide TMS so shippers can seamlessly execute freight and optimize their spending in a single platform.

ShipperGuide TMS is a user-friendly transportation management system that helps shippers plan, procure, and manage their shipments across all modes. It gives complete visibility and control over their carrier network with real-time spot and contract price features. Combined with instant pricing and automated tender acceptance, shippers can, with one click, source the best carrier for every shipment based on cost and service. ShipperGuide TMS is an ideal choice for high-volume shippers seeking a transportation management system with a low TCO, fast implementation times, and all the features they need with none of the fluff of traditional platforms.

One anonymous ShipperGuide TMS user wrote in their G2 review, “ShipperGuide has helped us streamline our freight operations through effective vetting of brokers, rapid and cost effective awarding of shipments with peace of mind, improving efficiencies by reducing confusing email chatter, and insightful analytics and reporting.”

Another user said, “ShipperGuide has been a game changer for my daily routine!"

See what other users of ShipperGuide TMS have to say (or leave your own review) on G2’s Transportation Management System review page!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart offers logistics solutions powered by industry experts and next-gen technology that lower costs, increase efficiency, and digitize transportation. From Planning, Optimization, and Execution to Gate, Yard, and Dock solutions, ending with Audit & Pay capabilities, we deploy the best mix of services and technology to empower your business to move more with less. For more information, please visit https://loadsmart.com.

