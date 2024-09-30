Annual Meeting of the European Nuclear Security Regulators Association

SLOVENIA, September 30 - Slovenia has been in the ENSRA’s Troika since 2023 – together with Switzerland (Chair) and France (Co-chair). The Troika has successfully steered and facilitated the discussion, touching upon different domains within nuclear security. The two-day meeting was prudently organised, bringing together more than 20 representatives from nearly all ENSRA’s member states (at the moment, the association includes 16 member states with nuclear power plants or research reactors).

Mr Igor Sirc, the Director of the SNSA underlined in his introductory words the importance of co-operation and exchange of experience amongst the competent authorities within ENSRA because nuclear security has become more and more important topic both internationally and also nationally. Recently finished, the International Conference on Nuclear Security (in Vienna, in May) brought together many ministers, other high-ranking officials and experts to pursue continuous improvement in different subsets of nuclear security. Mr Sirc also touched upon the major Slovenian endeavours and successes in this sphere of work.

The meeting’s agenda offered a string of interesting topics, including the members’ briefings on major national accomplishments in the sphere of nuclear security, co-operation of ENSRA with other partners and organisations as well as overviews of the recent work of tree thematic working groups. Other important topics embraced the future work of the ENSRA and next engagements.

The next annual meeting of ENSRA is foreseen to be held in autumn 2025, and is to be hosted by the Czech regulator (State Office for Nuclear Safety, SÚJB).