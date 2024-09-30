PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 29, 2024 Bong Go boosts development initiatives in Batangas as he inspects bypass road construction in Lobo town Following his visit to assist struggling sectors including hog raisers in Lobo, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go conducted a site inspection of the ongoing construction of the Bypass Road in Lobo, Batangas, on Friday, September 27. The bypass road project, funded through Go's efforts as the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, is expected to significantly ease traffic and improve accessibility in the area. During his visit, Senator Go was honored by the local government as an adopted son of Lobo, a recognition that underlines his continued dedication and support to the municipality's progress. He was declared adopted son of the whole CALABARZON region in 2019. Apart from the bypass road, Go has also been instrumental in several major projects in Lobo, including the construction of a road in Barangay Banalo (Sitio Hulong Banalo), and the construction of a flood control structure at Barangay Soloc. He also supported the construction, improvement, and rehabilitation of the Lobo River Flood Mitigation Structure as well as other projects in various barangays. Additionally, he supported the development of the Lobo-Malabrigo-Laiya-San Juan Road to further enhance connectivity and support economic growth. Recently, Go also backed the construction of a multi-purpose building in Barangay Nagtaluntong, in coordination with Mayor Lota Manalo. These projects highlight Go's commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Lobo. His support in crucial infrastructure is intended to boost safety, connectivity, and resilience in the community. Senator Go also shared that his familial roots trace back to Batangas under the Tesoro side of his family, and as an adopted son of CALABARZON, his connection to the Southern Tagalog runs deep. During his speech, he emphasized his unwavering support for the people of Lobo, citing their efforts towards local development as a key reason for his continued dedication. "Napakalaking karangalan po ang ideklarang adopted son ng Lobo. Ito po ay isang malaking karangalan kaya patuloy kong susuportahan ang mga inisyatiba na magdadala ng kaunlaran sa bayan na ito. Ang inyong mga pagsusumikap ang inspirasyon ko para patuloy kayong matulungan sa abot ng aking makakaya. Dahil 'yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa inyo" said Go.

