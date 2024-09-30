PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 'Palugaw ni Bong Go' continues in Malasakit Centers in support of patients and frontliners Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, continues to push for feeding programs in hospitals equipped with Malasakit Centers across the country. The senator emphasizes how these feeding initiatives serve not only to nourish the body but, more importantly, to alleviate the burdens faced by patients and their watchers during some of the most challenging times in their lives. The feeding program was initially rolled out after Senator Go observed firsthand the struggles of many Filipino families trying to access medical services, especially in provincial areas. Despite the significant assistance provided by Malasakit Centers in covering medical expenses, many patients and their families still face difficulties in securing daily necessities like food, which is vital for both patient recovery and the well-being of their companions, as well as for the welfare of medical frontliners. "Hindi madaling magkasakit, at lalo pang nagiging mabigat ang sitwasyon kung hindi sapat ang pambili ng pagkain," Go said. "Bagamat tulong-tulong na tayo para sa libre at abot-kayang serbisyong medikal, nakikita ko pa rin na marami sa mga pasyente natin at kanilang mga pamilya ang nagkukulang sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan, kaya naman itinutuloy natin ang mga palugaw na ito," he expressed. During medical treatment, patients often have a family member or friend who remains by their side, providing physical and emotional support. For these individuals, the feeding program not only eases financial burdens but also allows them to focus more fully on providing care. By offering free and nutritious meals, the program ensures that watchers are not forced to leave the hospital in search of food, thus maintaining their presence during crucial times when patients need them the most. Senator Go's Malasakit Teams have been actively conducting feeding programs across numerous hospitals nationwide. From September 24 to 28, hospitals like Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital and Diagnostic Center and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, both in San Fernando City, Pampanga; Philippine Children's Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Children's Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Orthopedic Center, all in Quezon City. There were also meal distributions at Ospital ng Parañaque; Las Piñas General Hospital; Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital and San Lazaro Hospital, both in Manila City; and Biliran Provincial Hospital in the town of Naval, providing relief to hundreds of families. The program aims to meet immediate hunger needs while giving watchers the peace of mind that they will have a meal at the hospital itself. In a time when every peso counts for those dealing with serious health conditions, the feeding program addresses an often-overlooked part of patient care: the supporters who play a key role in the patient's recovery process. Senator Go emphasized, "Hindi lamang mga pasyente ang kailangan nating alagaan, kundi pati na rin ang mga kasama nilang nag-aaruga at nag-aalaga sa kanila. Malaking bagay na may libre silang makakain habang nasa ospital." With over 166 Malasakit Centers now operating nationwide, the feeding program is a complement to the services offered by these centers, which focus primarily on subsidizing medical costs. The comprehensive support offered by combining medical aid and direct food assistance aims to lessen the many stressors faced by Filipino families when a loved one falls ill. Senator Go reiterated that his mission to serve the Filipino people goes beyond legislative work--it also involves addressing the small, yet critical, aspects of public welfare. He added, "Bilang inyong lingkod, sisikapin ko po na wala sanang magugutom habang nag-aalaga ng kanilang mahal sa buhay sa ospital. Hangga't kaya natin, tuloy-tuloy ang suporta natin." By ensuring that patients and their families receive food assistance, Senator Go strengthens the overall healthcare experience that Malasakit Centers provide. This not only eases the heavy burden on poor families but also fosters an environment where both patients and their caregivers can focus more effectively on healing and recovery. Since its inception in 2018, the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for government medical assistance, has provided a much-needed lifeline to almost 12 million Filipinos. Go is the principal sponsor and author of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

