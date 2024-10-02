OIXDESIGN’s Revolutionary Marble Table Merges Luxury with Technology

The OIXDESIGN PeaPod Travertine Side Table: A luxurious addition to your living space with built-in wireless charging and sleek, minimalist design. OIXDESIGN PeaPod Travertine Side Table: A blend of elegance and technology featuring built-in wireless charging and a smooth, natural stone finish for modern living. OIXDESIGN Travertine Dining Table: A refined, minimalist design crafted from natural travertine stone, perfect for intimate gatherings and modern interiors. OIXDESIGN Travertine Cocktail Table: A sleek and elegant companion for any space, featuring a natural travertine stone finish that brings sophistication to modern living. OIXDESIGN CloudDream Side Table: A luxurious blend of Italian Carrara marble and Classico Travertine, featuring integrated wireless charging and touch-controlled night light.

LOS ANGELAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development that will impact the marble furniture industry, OIXDESIGN , based in British Columbia, has introduced their modular marble table featuring a patented design.The marble table, which features a tool-free swift assembly system, represents a significant leap forward in patented marble furniture design. "We've reimagined what a marble table can be," says Ms. Kay, founder of OIXDESIGN. "Our goal was to make luxury accessible and practical for everyone."Crafted from 100% solid natural marble, their marble furniture and marble tables stand as the pinnacle of ancient opulence and luxury.Key features of this revolutionary marble tables include:● 100% solid natural marble: Ensuring durability and a touch of opulence in any space● Modular, tool-free assembly: Allowing for easy setup and relocation, a first in marble furniture● Built-in wireless charging: Seamlessly integrating and blending technology with classic design● Built-in touch-control night light: Adding functionality while adding extra more life aesthetics.The development of this table comes as a response to long-standing issues in the marble furniture industry. "For years, we've seen customers struggle with the weight and immobility of marble pieces," explains OIXDESIGN's lead designer. "Our patented system addresses these concerns while maintaining the material's inherent beauty."OIXDESIGN's journey to this innovation is as compelling as the product itself. Founded amid the stunning landscapes of British Columbia, the company emerged from Ms. Kay's vision to democratize marble's exquisite beauty. With over two decades of experience in the natural stone business, she assembled a team of forward-thinking designers to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges.OIXDESIGN's Patented Modular, Tool-Free Marble FurnitureOIXDESIGN has caused a revolution in the marble furniture world with their new patented modular design. This forward-thinking approach has an impact on quick, tool-free assembly making their high-end tables both useful and easy to get. The modular design removes the need to use tools allowing people to customize and move these top-quality furnishings with ease.Sustainable EleganceMade from 100% natural marble, OIXDESIGN's tables stand out as top-notch sustainable furniture. Artisans shape each piece by hand, following zero-waste design principles. This process makes sure every table is one-of-a-kind just like a fingerprint. Take the SunAura round white marble coffee table as an example. It shows off the beauty of Italian Carrara marble with its special sun-aura pattern.Smart IntegrationWhat makes OIXDESIGN stand out is how they blend technology with their 100% natural marble tables. OIXDESIGN offers everything from marble side tables to dining tables adding a touch of class to any room with marble's timeless look and today's tech perks.Green Materials and Zero-Waste DesignAt OIXDESIGN, being green isn't just talk - it's the heart of how they make their marble furniture. They're serious about eco-friendly methods and designs that waste nothing, which puts them in a league of their own when it comes to high-end home decor. Sustainability is at the core of OIXDESIGN's ethos. They go beyond responsibly sourcing their marble and travertine; They practice zero waste by converting stone remnants into exquisite home décor. Their exclusive modular designs further contribute to sustainability by reducing packaging waste by up to 70%.Natural Beauty, Minimal ImpactOIXDESIGN use 100% natural marble in their tables and decor items. They source it to have a minimal impact on the environment. Their "Stone & Soul" philosophy celebrates the inherent beauty of these materials. They also make sure their extraction and processing follow strict ecological standards.Artisanal Craftsmanship for LongevityThey focus on artisan craftsmanship results in beautiful marble tables. It also promotes sustainable furniture practices. They create durable, timeless pieces. This reduces the need to replace furniture often. As a result, they cut down on waste and use fewer resources over time.Innovative Design, Maximum EfficiencyTheir patented modular designs and zero-waste approach have an influence on the full use of every piece of marble. From their stylish marble coffee tables to their eye-catching home decor items, each product shows their dedication to sustainable luxury without giving up style or usefulness.Integrated Technology and Creative Features for Modern HomesOIXDESIGN's natural marble furniture mixes timeless beauty with advanced technology to meet the needs of today's homeowners. Their patented modular designs include new features that boost the function of traditional marble tables.Wireless Charging ConvenienceForget about messy cords and cluttered surfaces. The marble tables have integrated wireless charging capabilities, allowing consumers to charge their mobile devices while maintaining a neat and organized appearance.Smart Lighting SolutionsGet the right atmosphere with their built-in night lights you can adjust by touch. These LED lights save energy and let you set the brightness you want. They turn your marble furniture into something that does more than one job and fits your mood and what you need.Easy to Put Together and Move AroundTheir furniture designs that don't harm the earth also make things simple for you. You can put your marble tables together without tools, and you can move them around to change your room setup. This new way of making marble furniture mixes luxury with being practical so OIXDESIGN's products fit well in any home, space, or room.For more information, questions, or details about OIXDESIGN and their marble furniture creations, please check https://oixdesign.com or reach out to Ms. Bella Lee at +1 (778) 588-0707 or by email at support@oixdesign.com. For press inquiries or to learn more about OIXDESIGN's innovative marble furniture, contact Bella Lee directly.

Assemble OIXDESIGN PeaPod Travertine Side Table in Seconds – Unbox, Set Up, and Experience Wireless Charging and Touch-Control Night Light for Effortless Living

