Automotive Acoustic Material Market Growth Trends Analysis - 2031 | At a CAGR of 6.4%

Automotive Acoustic Material Market

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞3M, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Toray Industries, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, sika, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaAThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive acoustic material market based on vehicle type, material type, application, component, and region The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/14a1587f80cb2326d68cb8efb836b677 The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle’s performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.Based on material type, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. The fiberglass and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segments are also analyzed throughout the report.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue. Furthermore, Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include LAMEA and North America. In addition, the automotive acoustic material market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles and implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, R&D, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in. November 2022, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. launched pyrolysis oil to produce new automotive acoustics, replacing virgin fossil feedstocks. The recycled content is attributed to the Audi product via a mass balance approach. Based on application, the interior cabin acoustic segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global automotive acoustic material market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The underbody and engine bay acoustic segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. Also, the exterior acoustic and trunk panel acoustic segments are discussed in the report. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. However, on the basis of forecast analysis, Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sports and luxury vehicles and the growing popularity of modified antique cars. Also, the growth in constant R&D spending by manufacturers to enhance noise-absorbing levels is driving the automotive acoustic materials market. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. However, on the basis of forecast analysis, Europe is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sports and luxury vehicles and the growing popularity of modified antique cars. Also, the growth in constant R&D spending by manufacturers to enhance noise-absorbing levels is driving the automotive acoustic materials market.

