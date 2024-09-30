Social Development commemorates World Population Day in Mahikeng, 1 Oct

Social Development commemorates World Population Day in Mahikeng, North West

The Department of Social Development in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), North West Provincial Department of Social Development and North West University, will on Tuesday, 1 October commemorate World Population Day 2024 under the theme:” Embracing the Power of Inclusive Data Towards a Resilient and Equitable Future for All” at Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Mahikeng-North West Province.

The theme of this year's commemoration highlights the crucial role of inclusive data in creating a future where everyone’s rights and choices are acknowledged and respected.

World Population Day is commemorated annually across the globe on 11 July to raise awareness on the urgency and importance of global population and development issues. South Africa’s belated commemoration of this year’s World Population Day was occasioned by the national general elections and the transition to the 7th administration under the Government of National Unity.

The 2024 World Population Day coincides with the celebrations of the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy in South Africa and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). Through the implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action, South Africa has made significant progress in improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens. Over the last three decades, South Africa has made significant improvements in demographic data collection through Stats SA.

According to the 2022 Census projections, the South African population grew to 62 million people, increasing from 51,7 million in 2011. This represents an average annual growth rate of 1,8% between the two periods, which is the largest since 1996. Census 2022 was the fourth census since the advent of democracy, with the other three being conducted in 1996, 2001 and 2011.

To build capacity and institutionalise knowledge on population and development issues, the Department of Social Development collaborates with many organisations, including the North West University, which currently offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Population and Policy Analysis. Currently in its tenth year, the flagship training programme is targeted at government, civil society planners, managers and researchers who work in the population and development policy domain, across the African continent.

As this year’s commemoration coincides with the International Day of Older Persons on Older Person on 1 October, which is driven mainly by significant improvements in life expectancy over the last 30 years, the seminar will also focus on South Africa’s ageing population and its implications.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the commemoration of the World Population Day planned as follows:

Date:​​ Tuesday, 01 October 2024

Time:​​ 10h00

Venue:​ Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Nelson Mandela Drive, Mahikeng-North West Province

