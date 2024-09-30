Press Release

Vodafone Idea strengthens its India network security with Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response

Vodafone Idea will roll out NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response in the operator’s core network, covering all of Vodafone Idea’s consumer and enterprise subscribers in India.

Nokia further expands relationship with Vodafone Idea, which already uses Nokia products, including multiple core solutions and 4G RAN.

30 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Vodafone Idea, one of India’s largest telco operators, has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vodafone Idea with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It will minimize security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimize operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints in the entire Operational Technology (OT) network.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work of building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center.

The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks, and eventually the operator’s 5G network.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Vodafone Idea, said: “Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security. As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation."

Mathan Babu Kasilingam, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) & Data Privacy Officer at Vodafone Idea, said: “With the growing sophistication of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, Vodafone Idea has prioritized telecom-focused protection for our core subscriber and identity management systems. Nokia NetGuard EDR is an important dimension to reinforcing our capabilities and protecting our entire subscriber base.”

Arvind Khurana, India Market Leader, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: "NetGuard EDR will deliver to Vodafone Idea the advanced threat detection and response capabilities they need to ensure proactive protection against ever-evolving and more sophisticated cyber threats. With seamless integration and real-time monitoring, NetGuard EDR will also strengthen the operator’s OT infrastructure to safeguard its mission-critical telecom networks and maintain service continuity."

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India’s leading telecom service provider. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platforms. Company holds large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mm Wave 5G spectrum in 16 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow.

The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

The company’s equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in

