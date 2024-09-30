Nanhua Kindergarten by Zhaocheng He Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Nanhua Kindergarten

Zhaocheng He's Innovative Graduation Season Design for Nanhua Kindergarten Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of graphic design, has announced Zhaocheng He 's innovative work, "Nanhua Kindergarten," as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of He's design within the graphic industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases creativity, technical excellence, and effective communication.He's award-winning design for Nanhua Kindergarten's graduation season serves as an inspiring example of how graphic design can engage and mobilize children, creating unforgettable experiences for them and their parents. By carefully designing and laying out hand-drawn illustrations full of childlike charm, He has demonstrated the power of visual communication in capturing the dreams and aspirations of young minds, making this project highly relevant to the education sector and the wider graphic design community.What sets "Nanhua Kindergarten" apart is its unique approach to involving children in the design process. Through guidance and inspiration, the children were encouraged to draw their own portraits and write down their career dreams, resulting in a collection of illustrations that are not only visually appealing but also deeply personal and meaningful. This innovative strategy has allowed He to create a graduation season design that truly resonates with its audience, leaving a lasting impact on both the children and their families.The recognition bestowed by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Zhaocheng He's exceptional talent and dedication to his craft. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Meida Brand Design, the company where He serves as Creative Director, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of graphic design for education and beyond. The award also motivates He and his team to continue striving for excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in visual communication.Interested parties may learn more about Zhaocheng He's award-winning design for Nanhua Kindergarten at the A' Design Awards website, where a dedicated page has been created to showcase the project in detail:About Zhaocheng HeZhaocheng He has been serving as the Creative Director of Meida Brand Design since 2014, providing customers with services such as brand image design, product packaging design, cultural and creative design, and book and magazine design. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, He has won over 80 professional awards both domestically and internationally, serving more than 300 enterprises and institutions. His expertise lies in exploring brand advantages from the consumer's perspective and pushing the boundaries of design with innovative techniques.About Nanhua KindergartenNanhua Kindergarten, located in Chengdu High-tech Zone, is a public kindergarten that covers an area of 6,154 square meters. With 15 classes catering to major, middle, and primary school students, the kindergarten boasts eight game areas and seven functional areas. Rated as a first-class kindergarten in Chengdu, Nanhua Kindergarten is known for its food education program, which combines seasonal fruits and vegetables with traditional diets of the 24 solar terms, encouraging children to eat according to the season and cultivate good table manners.About MidaBrandChengdu Mida Brand Design Co., Ltd., established in 2014, specializes in brand image creation and upgrading, brand IP building, product design, and cultural and creative development. The company offers a range of services, including brand design, package design, cultural and creative design, and album and magazine design, catering to the diverse needs of its clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition spans all industries and is open to entries from all countries, providing a platform for creative minds to showcase their achievements and gain international recognition. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.