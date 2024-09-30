SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 30, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supports Why Token for Single- and Cross-Chain Transactions

OKX Wallet now supports WHY, a playful token embodying the "Why not?" philosophy, on its third-party DEX aggregator.

With OKX Wallet's integration, WHY holders can now easily manage and trade WHY, as well as transfer WHY tokens across different chains, using OKX Wallet's cross-chain bridge. OKX Wallet's intuitive dashboard also offers its community a simple way to view assets, check transaction histories and trade tokens effortlessly.

This announcement follows the recent unveiling of OKX's reimagined Wallet, with key enhancements including a new tokens page that enables wallet holders to explore over one million tokens across various categories, including trending memecoins across networks like Solana, Base, Tron and BNB, with customizable sorting options.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

