LETOILE opened its flagship beauty store with the widest assortment in the UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular international omni-channel beauty retailer, LETOILE has announced yet another milestone from its foray into the GCC market, opening one of its largest beauty stores in the UAE located at Dubai Festival City Mall – the city’s premium lifestyle destination.The leader in beauty retail, LETOILE offers the widest range of brands at a range of different prices. Spanning 1800 square meters offers the largest selection of fragrances, niche perfumes, makeup, skincare, haircare, body care, and many other products, with the widest assortment sourced from all over the world: France, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Korea, Japan and many more.LETOILE is an international omni-channel beauty retailer with 30 years of expertise, over 1000 stores, more than 17,000 professional beauty advisors, advanced bonus loyalty programmes and one of the largest online beauty platforms in Europe and Asia.LETOILE’s e-commerce omni channel platform is available at letoile.ae and letoile.qa and APPs (iOS and Android). This segment will set to compete at the highest level, offering customers the convenience of browsing and purchasing from a wide range of products online, along with the fastest delivery in the region.The LETOILE portfolio consists of over 1,000 brands such as Chanel, Lancome, Saint Laurent, Hind al Oud, Xerjoff, Shiseido, Clarins, Mugler, Loreal Paris as well as other top-of-the-market brands, including 200 that are entirely new and exclusive in the GCC market, such as Antonio Maretti, Dolce Milk, Philipp Plein, AKRO, Collistar, Artdeco and Eisenberg.As a customer centric company, LETOILE offers internationally trained staff expertise to customers, giving them personalized consultations to help choose the perfect product that suits their individual needs and tastes. The overall shopping experience at LETOILE is elevated through the 3Axe Services: Make up Masterclasses; Skin diagnostics, as well as facial and hair treatments tailored with perfumery workshops and trainings. To enhance the experience even further, LETOILE offers an in-house coffee shop allowing customers to relax and enjoy our premium services.“LETOILE already has plans underway to open more stores in key locations across the region, including Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Moreover, in 2025 there will be new LETOILE store at Jimi Mall in Al Ain.Each store will continue to embody the same commitment to luxury, quality, variety and personalized service that LETOILE is known for’’, said Arseny Volodin, CEO of LETOILE GULF.

