PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 29, 2024 "Ilapit ang tulong at serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan" -- Bong Go partners with LGU to provide support to various sectors in Cauayan City, Isabela On Saturday, September 28, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended support to struggling residents from various sectors in Cauayan City, Isabela. Highlighting the importance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his commitment to enhancing the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan na unahin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap," said Go, who is also dubbed Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor. During the event held at the Isabela Convention Center, Go and his Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 1,000 beneficiaries. Select recipients also received shoes, balls, a mobile phone, and a watch. Go partnered with Governor Rodolfo Albano III to provide financial support to qualified beneficiaries. He also acknowledged the local leaders he collaborated with to bring services closer to the people, including Congressman Faustino "Inno" Dy, Vice Governor Faustino Dy III, Cauayan City Mayor Jaycee Dy, Jr., Vice Mayor Leoncio Dalin, Jr., and municipal councilors, among others. In his speech, Congressman Dy thanked Go for consistently visiting and supporting the province. He emphasized the senator's hands-on approach in addressing the needs of the people. "Ngayong araw ay nandito na naman po ang ating senador na palagi po tayong binibisita. Palagi po tayong pinupuntahan dito po sa ating Lalawigan ng Isabela. Wala pong iba, Senator Bong Go. Palakpakan naman po natin siya," Dy stated, praising Go for his steadfast commitment to public service. Dy also recognized the senator's efforts in delivering various projects in Isabela, ranging from financial assistance to vital infrastructure, stressing that Go's programs reach sectors most in need. He referred to the senator as "Mr. Malasakit," acknowledging the positive impact of his initiatives on the local population. "Kaya po siya tinatawag na Mr. Malasakit dahil ang kanyang mga programa ay talagang diretso po sa atin, diretso po sa inyo, at sa mga sektor na nangangailangan po talaga ng tulong," Dy added. Vice Governor Dy, who also took the stage, shared similar sentiments, calling Go a "true public servant" whose concern for the people extends beyond his legislative duties. "Para po sa akin, siya po isang totoong lingkod bayan. Sapagkat makikita mo at makikita n'yo sa kanyang mga galaw, ang tunay na kahulugan ng pagmamalasakit sa ating mga kababayan sa buong bansang Pilipinas," Vice Governor Dy remarked. The vice governor also highlighted Go's accessible leadership style, noting how his office consistently follows up on requests and ensures that local projects and assistance programs are carried out efficiently. "Isang tawag lang po, sasagot po ito. At ang kagandahan po sa kanya, kapag meron kayong ni-request, meron pa po siyang mga kasamahan sa kanyang opisina na sila pa po ang nagpapa-follow up kung natanggap na po natin 'yung ating nire-request," he said, expressing admiration for Go's efficient and effective leadership. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the Malasakit Centers at Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City and Governor Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City. These centers are designed to enhance the accessibility of medical assistance programs for impoverished Filipinos. The Malasakit Center operates as a one stop shop, consolidating services from various agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. With 166 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, its primary objective is to aid especially needy and disadvantaged patients by minimizing their hospital expenses as much as possible. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the DOH, it has already helped nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go, who is also the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various projects in the province, such as the construction of new barracks at Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz in Echague; concreting of local roads in Barangays Dangan and Santor, and a bridge in Reina Mercedes; and concreting of the Gud-Villaflor portion of the access road in San Isidro. The senator also helped secure funding for concreting, upgrading, and rehabilitation of various roads throughout the province; construction of multipurpose buildings in Cauayan, Naguilian, Quezon, San Pablo, and Ilagan City; construction of bridges in Benito Soliven, Jones, Mallig, Ramon, San Guillermo, San Mariano, and Ilagan City; construction of a river wall and 300 units of street lights in Aurora; and the installation of solar street lights in San Manuel. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," concluded Go. On the same day, Go joined the 75th founding anniversary of the towns Luna and Alicia. In Luna, Go also conducted an inspection of a Super Health Center there. Meanwhile, he also aided displaced workers in Alicia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.