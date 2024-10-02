Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The circulating tumor cells market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.79 billion in 2023 to $12.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cancer incidence and prevalence, clinical utility in cancer staging, emergence of liquid biopsy, patient demand for minimally invasive tests, regulatory support for liquid biopsies, focus on early cancer detection.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The circulating tumor cells market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care CTC testing, adoption of microfluidics, focus on rare cancer types, standardization of CTC assays, expansion of CTC-based clinical trials, economic and emerging market growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8950&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Circulating Tumor Cells Market

The growing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the circulating tumor cells market growth going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. Circulating tumor cells are used to help in the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and thus growing incidence of cancer propels the growth of the circulating tumor cells market

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circulating-tumor-cells-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Circulating Tumor Cells Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Precision Medicine Group LLC, Bio-Techne Corporation, BIOCEPT Inc., Creativ MicroTech Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Ikonisys Inc., Qiagen N.V., ScreenCell SAS, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Aviva Biosciences Corporation, LungLife AI Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.A., Canopus Bioscience Ltd., IVDiagnostics Inc., BioFluidica Inc., Biolidics Limited, Rarecells Diagnostics SAS, LineaRx Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Stanford Research Institute International, Agilent Technologies Inc., Resolution Bioscience Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc., ApoCell Inc., Clearbridge BioMedics Pte. Ltd., Celsee Inc., RareCyte Inc., On-chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as oncology liquid biopsy products to drive revenues in their market. Liquid biopsy in oncology refers to a minimally invasive or non-invasive technique used to identify and track disease biomarkers in bodily fluids such as sputum, blood, and urine.

How Is The Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, Blood Collection Tubes, Devices Or Systems

2) By Technology: CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, CTC Analysis

3) By Specimen: Blood, Bone Marrow, Other Body Fluids

4) By Application: Clinical Or Liquid Biopsy, Research

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Circulating Tumor Cells Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Circulating Tumor Cells Market Definition

Circulating tumor cells refer to solid tumor-derived cells that have shed from the primary tumor and are extravasated into the blood circulation system. They are used as a tool to diagnose and prognosis of cancer.

Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global circulating tumor cells market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on circulating tumor cells market size, circulating tumor cells market drivers and trends and circulating tumor cells market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.