Donate to NC Disaster Relief Fund to Help with Helene Recovery, Governor Cooper Urges

NORTH CAROLINA, September 29 - Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging donations to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund to help communities recover from catastrophic damage caused by Tropical Storm Helene.

“There is a massive effort underway to get help to the people of Western North Carolina including state and federal relief but we know there will be additional needs,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “If you’re able to give, please consider a donation to help North Carolinians as they clean up and recover from Helene.”

To donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate.

Donations can also be mailed to:

NC Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0312.

Or NC Disaster Relief Fund, c/o United Way of NC, 1130 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 100, Cary NC 27511.

Donations made to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund will go to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning supplies and other emergency supplies. All of the donations made will go to disaster relief.

United Way of North Carolina is the fiscal agent for the Fund and will provide grants and reimbursement to nonprofits working in impacted communities.

“United Way of North Carolina is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office to manage the NC Disaster Relief Fund. We recognize the critical importance of delivering resources to communities for effective relief efforts. Together with the Governor’s Office, we are committed to ensuring that communities in western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene receive the support they need. This unprecedented situation calls for collective action to provide both immediate relief and long-term recovery assistance,” said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina.

Eligible non-profits can seek grants and reimbursement of up to $10,000 from the NC Disaster Relief Fund for efforts to meet immediate storm recovery needs via the United Way of North Carolina at https://www.unitedwaync.org/nc-disaster-relief-fund-helene.

If sufficient donations are collected to support long term recovery work, the North Carolina Community Foundation’s affiliate foundations and statewide grants committee will work to ensure that all remaining donations are distributed to nonprofits that can best serve unmet needs in affected communities.

Donations to the NC Disaster Relief Fund are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

