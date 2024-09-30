King Ranch Ag & Turf Collaborates with Sabanto to Offer Tractor Autonomy to Farmers

Sabanto announces partnership with King Ranch Ag & Turf

Expanding Access to Autonomous Tractor Technology Through Sabanto’s Elite Dealer Network

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabanto, Inc., an innovator in agricultural technology, has announced a collaboration with King Ranch Ag & Turf, a division of the iconic King Ranch, Inc. This strategic alliance combines over a century of agricultural expertise with Sabanto, a company dedicated to creating simple, safe, and cost-effective technologies, strengthening the future of agriculture.

King Ranch Ag & Turf, a respected provider of John Deere lawn and garden, compact construction, and agricultural equipment across Texas, is now part of Sabanto’s elite dealer network. This collaboration will transform the farming experience, blending King Ranch Ag & Turf’s deep-rooted customer relationships with Sabanto’s innovative technology.

“We are thrilled to bring Sabanto's groundbreaking AI solutions to our customers,” said Lance Hancock, Vice President of King Ranch Ag & Turf. “This initiative allows us to offer our clients the best in farming technology, ensuring they can stay equipped for success in a competitive industry.”

Sabanto's industry-leading autonomy system offers retrofit kits that seamlessly integrate with existing machinery, enabling operators to transform their current tractors into fully autonomous machines. This technology empowers farmers to maximize the efficiency and productivity of their operations without the cost of new equipment technology.

Craig Rupp, CEO of Sabanto, commented on the collaboration, “King Ranch Ag & Turf’s commitment to excellence and their deep connection with the agricultural industry and community making them the ideal addition to our network. Together, we are paving the way for the future of farming, where precision and automation will redefine productivity and resource management.”

Sabanto’s extensive dealer network spans North America, allowing farmers across the continent to easily access and deploy autonomy into agriculture. With King Ranch Ag & Turf now on board, local farmers in Texas will benefit from world-class sales and support backed by decades of expertise in agricultural technology solutions.

Visit sabantoag.com to learn more about the company and the technology behind its autonomy platforms and to keep up with news as the company expands its product offerings throughout North America.

About Sabanto

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto’s mission is to accelerate autonomy in agricultural machinery to solve two primary problems: (i)the increasingly acute scarcity of labor in rural areas and (ii) ever-increasing capital expenses for modern ag machinery. Sabanto’s core competency revolves around low-cost retrofits of existing agriculture machinery regardless of make or model, along with the development of necessary supporting software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology, thereby increasing producer ROI. Learn more at https://wwww.sabantoag.com.

About King Ranch Ag & Turf

Founded in 1913 as Robstown Hardware Company, King Ranch Ag & Turf has served Texas for more than a century. Today, King Ranch Ag & Turf has expanded to 14 locations across the Texas Gulf Coast Region. It offers sales, service, and parts for a full line of John Deere products. King Ranch Ag & Turf is an operation of King Ranch, Inc., a privately held agricultural production and resource management company established in 1853.

To learn more about King Ranch Ag & Turf, visit https://www.kingranchagturf.com/.

About King Ranch, Inc.

King Ranch, Inc., is a privately held agribusiness, real estate and natural resource management company established in 1853 with operations in Texas, Florida and California. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and owner of the historic 825,000-acre King Ranch, its operations include various farming activities, livestock production, turfgrass production, as well as ownership of King Ranch Ag & Turf, the firm’s John Deere dealership. The Company also operates the famous King Ranch Saddle Shop, www.krsaddleshop.com and is extremely proud of its 23-year partnership with Ford Motor Co. To learn more about King Ranch, Inc., visit https://king-ranch.com/.

