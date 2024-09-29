Governor Newsom signs legislation to support California’s veterans

What the new laws do

✅ Allow counties to refund improperly paid property taxes to disabled veterans and their surviving spouses, in any amount, without these individuals having to first file a claim for refund.

✅ Reduce the burden on military-connected pupils and their families and to publicly recognize and designate specific public schools as California Purple Star schools.

✅ Simplify income screenings, allowing more veterans to qualify for affordable housing.

New legislation to support veterans

AB 535 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) – Veterans’ aid and welfare: housing.

AB 1884 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: uniformed services deployments.

AB 2555 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-La Palma) – Sales and use tax: exemption: medicinal cannabis: donations.

AB 2567 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Public postsecondary education: student housing: data collection: veterans.



AB 3134 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Brea) – Property taxation: refunds.

SB 920 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – California Purple Star School Designation Program.

SB 1025 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Pretrial diversion for veterans. A signing message can be found here.

SB 1138 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: military entrance processing.