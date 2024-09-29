Governor Newsom signs legislation to support California’s veterans
What the new laws do
✅ Allow counties to refund improperly paid property taxes to disabled veterans and their surviving spouses, in any amount, without these individuals having to first file a claim for refund.
✅ Reduce the burden on military-connected pupils and their families and to publicly recognize and designate specific public schools as California Purple Star schools.
✅ Simplify income screenings, allowing more veterans to qualify for affordable housing.
New legislation to support veterans
AB 535 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) – Veterans’ aid and welfare: housing.
AB 1884 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: uniformed services deployments.
AB 2555 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-La Palma) – Sales and use tax: exemption: medicinal cannabis: donations.
AB 2567 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Public postsecondary education: student housing: data collection: veterans.
AB 3134 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Brea) – Property taxation: refunds.
SB 920 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – California Purple Star School Designation Program.
SB 1025 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Pretrial diversion for veterans. A signing message can be found here.
SB 1138 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: military entrance processing.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.