PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Bong Go supports a thousand aspiring educators in Cebu City: 'edukasyon ang susi sa magandang kinabukasan at ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan!' As a member of the Senate Basic Education Committee, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to support aspiring teachers during the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Final Coaching at Cebu Capitol Gym, Cebu City on Monday, September 23, acknowledging the importance of fostering quality education, which is essential for every child's growth and development. "Ang dapat po nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito at bigyan po ng pagpupugay ay ang atin pong mga future teachers... Kayo po ang isa sa mga heroes ng ating lipunan," Go said in a message. "Nakikita ko sa inyo ang pagmamahal at dedikasyon sa pagtuturo, at alam kong malayo ang inyong mararating. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, nandito ako para suportahan kayo. Patuloy lamang sa pagiging masipag at matiyaga, at siguradong makakamit ninyo ang tagumpay," he added. During the said event, 1,700 beneficiaries received tokens and calendars from Go. There were also select recipients of mobiles phones, watches, pens, shades, shirts and basketballs and volleyballs. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Youth Committee, paalala ko sa kabataan na kayo ang pag-asa at future leaders ng ating bayan at ang edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan at importante po na maayos ang ating kalusugan upang magampanan natin ang ating mga tungkulin," he reminded. The Senator also thanked Drs. Roselyn and Carl Balita for their unwavering assistance to the nation's expanding pool of qualified educators and for collaborating with the government to advance education for the Filipino people. He further emphasized that initiatives like these are crucial for nurturing future leaders and responsible citizens and reiterated his commitment to advancing the educational sector in the country, noting that investing in teachers is synonymous with investing in the nation's future. Furthermore, Go, who played a significant role as a co-author and co-sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," in the Senate, emphasized the importance of this legislation in enhancing the quality of education and promoting the welfare of teachers in the Philippines. Go has been advocating for accessible and quality education for all Filipinos. To accomplish this, Go co-authored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improves the delivery of basic education to underserved and disadvantaged students. The law provides support for typically under-represented students such as indigenous students, students from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. During the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go also advocated for the enactment of RA 10931, or the "Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act." This law has immensely supported impoverished students by providing free education in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions. Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Additionally, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, also reminded the LET takers that as much as they prepare for their exams, it is also important to take care of their health. He then encouraged the beneficiaries to visit any of the Malasakit Centers in the city located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reported that the Malasakit Center program has aided more or less 12 million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," concluded Go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.