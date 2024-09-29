Award-Winning NEIGHBOR Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary as a Leading Game and Metaverse Developer on Fortnite

NEIGHBOR celebrates two years of success in Fortnite, creating innovative metaverse experiences and securing significant funding to expand Japanese IP globally.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game and metaverse developer NEIGHBOR , is pleased to announce the celebration of its second anniversary. Founded in 2022, NEIGHBOR has quickly established itself as a key player in the Fortnite Creative and UEFN platforms, specializing in delivering high-quality experiences that resonate with players worldwide.Since its inception two years ago, NEIGHBOR has worked on notable projects, including the successful promotional collaboration with the Netflix anime series "JUNJI ITO MANIAC." This project saw the creation of a metaverse haunted house within Fortnite, attracting over 1.2 million visitors shortly after its release. The immediate success of this project earned NEIGHBOR recognition from EPIC GAMES, the company behind Fortnite, and led to a pivotal meeting in the United States, where NEIGHBOR stood out among global competitors.Building on this momentum, NEIGHBOR continued to innovate by developing an original IP game within Fortnite. This game garnered over 2.5 million players, solidifying the company’s strategy of leveraging Japanese content to appeal to Fortnite's global audience. This achievement was further bolstered by NEIGHBOR securing approximately 230 million yen in seed funding from prominent investors, including ZVC, DeNA, 01Booster, HAKOBUNE, Kyoto University of the Arts Art & Biz Fund, and individual investors.“NEIGHBOR’s primary goal has always been to deliver Japanese IP to the world,” says NEIGHBOR's CEO, Notof. “Most Fortnite users are from the North American alpha and Z generations, who have a strong interest in Japanese IP. Now is the perfect time for Japanese IP holders to target this market aggressively. It is entirely possible to fill the Fortnite platform with Japanese content. Just as Korea used American platforms like YouTube and Netflix to spread K-POP and Korean dramas worldwide, Japan can do the same with Fortnite! This is an exceptional opportunity.”In the spring of 2024, NEIGHBOR adjusted its strategy to focus on analyzing popular Fortnite games and understanding player behavior. By leveraging recommendation algorithms, like platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, NEIGHBOR successfully positioned its content for optimal visibility and engagement. This strategic shift has already begun yielding results, with over 3,000 concurrent users playing NEIGHBOR’s games in July and August of 2024.Additionally, NEIGHBOR was recently the recipient of two industry awards – NYX Game Awards, Silver Winner 2024 in Game Design – Character Design, as well as Gold Winner 2024 in Best Game Categories – Best Metaverse Game.NEIGHBOR remains committed to delivering unique, Japanese-inspired content to the global Fortnite community. As competition intensifies, NEIGHBOR is dedicated to seizing this opportunity to bring Japanese culture, not just anime and manga but also food, music, and more, to a worldwide audience via Fortnite.For more information, please visit https://neighbor.gg/ About NEIGHBORNEIGHBOR is an international, next-generation game and metaverse developer based in Tokyo, Japan , established in 2022, with a global team. The company specializes in creating engaging experiences within Fortnite Creative and UEFN, collaborating with developers and creators worldwide. NEIGHBOR aims to craft memorable games and build a thriving community around its brand while delivering quality content that becomes Epic’s Picks and fan favorites.

