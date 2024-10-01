CEIBA Health Announces CEIBA Health Experience Day – A Showcase of Innovation in Telehealth and Healthcare AI

Ceiba Health to Host 'Experience Day' on October 3rd, Showcasing Innovative Virtual Health Solutions

This event is not just about showcasing technology but about how we transform healthcare delivery and change telehealth and AI, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered.” — Mr. Afsin Alp, Founder and CEO of CEIBA Health

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEIBA Health , a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is excited to announce CEIBA Health Experience Day, an immersive event that will explore the future of telehealth, AI in healthcare, and population health management. The event will take place on October 3, 2024, at the Millenium Hilton New York One UN Plaza, bringing together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and innovators to experience cutting-edge healthcare technology firsthand.The CEIBA Health Experience Day will focus on interactive presentations, live demos, and insightful panel discussions designed to inspire the next wave of digital transformation in healthcare. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how CEIBA Health is pushing the boundaries of telehealth, artificial intelligence, and patient-centric care.Event Highlights:Opening Remarks (10:15 AM – 10:30 AM):CEIBA Founders Afsin Alp and Afsar Alp will introduce the day’s agenda, CEIBA Health’s mission, and how user experience plays a crucial role in healthcare innovation.Key Presentations:Enterprise-Wide Integrated Telehealth (10:30 AM – 11:00 AM). This session will present how CEIBA’s platform enhances telehealth services across healthcare systems.The Future of AI in Healthcare, Launch of “ZeqAI” (11:00 AM – 11:30 AM):Afşin Alp will explore the evolving role of AI in healthcare and the launch of ZeqAI, a new platform set to revolutionize patient care.Population Health Management/Command Center (11:30 AM – 12:00 PM) session will highlight a case study on how CEIBA’s technology improves patient outcomes and operational efficiency.Universal Remote Telemetry (12:00 PM – 12:30 PM) will showcase how CEIBA’s Universal Remote Telemetry platform is driving better patient monitoring and satisfaction in healthcare facilities.Lunch Break (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM)Best Practices and Emerging Trends:Prospects of Telehealth and AI in Neurocardiology (1:30 PM – 2:15 PM):The intersection of telehealth, AI, and neurocardiology, and the implications for the future of healthcare will be discussed.Healthcare X.0: Where Do We Go From Here? (2:15 PM – 2:45 PM):Afsar Alp will offer insights into emerging healthcare trends and strategies for continuous improvement in patient care.Live Demos: Experience CEIBA Health in Action (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM):Attendees will participate in interactive demos across four stations, where CEIBA Health’s platforms will be showcased:Station 1: Integrated Telehealth and InteroperabilityStation 2: Health-Command Center powered by CeibaStation 3: AI and Big Data for better decision-making by CeibaStation 4: Remote Telemetry powered by CeibaCocktail Hour (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM): A networking session to wrap up the day, offering attendees a chance to connect with healthcare professionals, innovators, and peers while enjoying refreshments.Founder and CEO of CEIBA Health, Mr. Afsin Alp , remarked, “CEIBA Experience Day is more than just a showcase of our latest offerings – it’s an opportunity to bring together the best minds in the industry to share knowledge, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation. Our goal is to build a more sustainable and efficient future, and this event is a testament to our commitment to leading the charge."Co-Founder and President of CEIBA, Mr. Afsar Alp , also commented on the upcoming event: “Our goal with CEIBA Health Experience Day is to provide an in-depth look at how telehealth, AI, and patient-centric technology can reshape healthcare. We are committed to advancing solutions that make care more efficient, effective, and accessible to everyone.”Who Should Attend:Healthcare leaders, telehealth providers, AI experts, and those passionate about improving healthcare delivery through technology are encouraged to attend.To register or learn more about the event, RSVP at melike.nyc@gmail.com, visit https://www.ceiba-health.com/ or follow us on social media at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceiba-healthcare/ About Ceiba Health:Ceiba Health is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, offering AI powered inpatient Telehealth and Interoperability solutions that improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. Focused on innovation and sustainability, CEIBA Health is committed to building a healthier future. Website: https://www.ceiba-health.com/

