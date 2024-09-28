ThinkCareBelieve: Julian Assange Will Speak

Article can be found at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/09/28/assange-will-speak/



STRASBOURG, France, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will testify before the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). ThinkCareBelieve feels that this is an historic event because it is the first time he has spoken publicly since he was taken to a UK prison 5.5 years ago. Assange was released from that prison 3 months ago and has since been recuperating with his family in his native home of Australia. Julian Assange is widely considered the greatest journalist of our time and the fight for our rights to freely speak and publish truth of high importance.

PACE’s Legal Affairs Committee Will Hear Testimony From Julian Assange

What: Assange will address Council of Europe following confirmation of his status as a Political Prisoner, his first time speaking in public since becoming free in June 2024.

Where: at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg, France to give evidence before the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

When: 8:30am to 10am CEST on October 1st, 2024 (Grand-Est), (2:30am ET October 1st)

How: Live steam on PACE's YT channel Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mq85IZMeigc

"The hearing marks Assange’s first official testimony on his case since before his imprisonment in 2019. His appearance before Europe’s foremost human rights and treaty-setting body emphasizes the broader implications of his case." This follows a report by Rapporteur Thórhildur Sunna Ævarsdóttir. The report emphasizes how governments use legal and extralegal measures to persecute journalists and whistleblowers across borders, which endangers press freedom and human rights. Even though Julian Assange is still in recovery, he made a special exception to give official testimony in person before the Committee. PACE has a mandate to safeguard human rights and has long been concerned by the broader implications of Assange’s case.

ThinkCareBelieve believes that when we take a look at the ideals and practices for which Julian Assange stands, we can see him as a man of integrity with a moral and social intelligence that shines through his work. Assange’s speeches educated the public on how to empower themselves, predicting the time we are experiencing now. Assange changed journalism forever by employing the practice of “Scientific Journalism” which printed the source documentation alongside the articles for verification of facts. He also pioneered the secure dropbox for whistleblowers to securely upload tips and information. Something so new and unconventional at the time, but is commonly used today.

CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.