Stephen Thomas Inspires Listeners to "Stay Strong"

Cover Art for "Stay Strong"

A musical tribute to power through life's challenges, showcasing Stephen's powerhouse vocals.

In order to win in life, you have to fight. And your fight isn’t over yet; it’s just beginning. Stay strong, my friends.” — Stephen Thomas, Singer-songwriter

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal artist Stephen Thomas returns with a fresh track focused on encouraging listeners to fight internal struggles with the title “Stay Strong”, unleashed on September 27, 2024. The track further showcases Stephen’s talent as a singer, solidifying his position within the alternative/pop rock genre.

Building on the themes explored in his previous release, “Back Home”, this new track vividly captures a spirit of inspiration and determination. It encourages listeners to embrace life with unwavering commitment, urging them to channel every ounce of their energy into moving forward and overcoming obstacles. Through its powerful message, the track inspires a relentless pursuit of success, motivating individuals to strive for victory no matter the challenges they face.

Stephen’s “Stay Strong” is a heartfelt tribute that draws inspiration from overcoming formidable challenges. It honors the unwavering courage of our troops, individuals battling autoimmune diseases, those facing mental health struggles, and anyone confronting life’s toughest obstacles.

Pouring his soul into every note of his music, Stephen’s “Stay Strong” sends a clear message of hope and resilience, to become a beacon for all those navigating difficult circumstances, whether you’re stationed on the frontlines, enduring a challenging hospital stay, or simply struggling through another demanding day. With every chord and lyric, Stephen reminds listeners that they are not alone in their battles—urging them to keep fighting and to stay strong through the trials they face.

The highly anticipated release will be accompanied by a visually stunning music video, adding even more excitement and anticipation for its debut.

About Stephen Thomas:

Stephen Thomas, a versatile Universal Artist whose musical odyssey has taken him from Charleston, West Virginia to the forefront of the industry. With a dynamic career marked by exploration and evolution, Stephen has recently embarked on a thrilling journey into the realms of rock and alternative music, infusing his sound with raw, authentic vibes that resonate deeply with audiences.

As a national touring recording artist, Stephen's talent has garnered widespread acclaim, earning him five Grammy Award considerations as an independent artist. From his early beginnings to signing with SkeeloMusik / Sony RED in 2013 and eventually finding his artistic home with Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen's journey has been one of constant growth and discovery.

Stephen's impact transcends mere accolades, with his interviews featured in prestigious publications such as MTV, Vibe Magazine, Hype Magazine, and TCT Network. He has graced renowned stages alongside industry icons and walked the red carpet at events like the 2014 BET Live Experience.

Amidst his diverse musical endeavors, Stephen's recent immersion into rock and alternative music has been particularly transformative. Embracing the genre's edgy, rebellious spirit, Stephen has honed his craft, crafting songs that pulsate with raw emotion and electrifying energy. His single, "Best Days," soared to #2 on the iTunes Charts, standing as a testament to his artistic versatility and widespread appeal. Meanwhile, his music video for "Search Me" received global recognition, earning placement on RevoltTV and reaching millions worldwide. Stephen's music is now readily available on all streaming platforms, inviting listeners to embark on a sonic journey filled with rock and alternative vibes.

Stephen Thomas - Back Home (Official Music Video)

