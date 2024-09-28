Hagens Berman Reminds Arbor Realty (ABR) Investors of Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Sept. 30, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from activist short seller Viceroy Research has intensified scrutiny on Arbor Realty (NYSE: ABR), a prominent player in structured finance. Viceroy’s latest report, “Arbor – September 2024 CLO Update,” paints a bleak picture of the company's financial health, alleging widespread distress within its loan portfolio.



Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 30, 2024

Viceroy’s September 19 Report

Viceroy’s latest report details a series of troubling indicators. Despite significant modifications to its CLO book, Arbor's loans remain deeply troubled, with debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) plummeting to 0.48x. The report contends that federal rate cuts will provide little relief, as even a 200 basis point reduction would only marginally improve underlying investment losses, according to Viceroy.

Moreover, Viceroy claims Arbor's net interest spread is under threat due to declining cash interest income rates and the growing prevalence of interest-only loans. Viceroy further points out that the company's origination activity has also slowed to an all-time low, while it continues to pay dividends using principal repayments from its distressed loan book.

Arbor's troubles have not gone unnoticed by regulators. According to Bloomberg, Arbor is under investigation by both the DOJ and FBI, and Viceroy claims that the SEC denied its Freedom of Information Act requests on the basis that their release may interfere with enforcement proceedings.

Arbor Realty Securities Class Action

The mounting scrutiny has led to a class-action lawsuit against Arbor Realty. Investors who purchased or acquired Arbor Realty Trust securities between May 7, 2021, and July 11, 2024, are alleging that the company misled them about the health of its loan portfolio. The lawsuit seeks to represent the interests of these investors and is currently pending in the Eastern District of New York.

These serious allegations prompted prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to launch an investigation into potential securities fraud. Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman, stated, “We are investigating whether Arbor Realty may have misrepresented the quality of its loan book.”

