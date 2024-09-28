More Than 200 Deputy District Attorneys Publicly Endorse Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County D.A.

Endorsements Include Many of the Most Senior Prosecutors in the Office

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 200 Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys have publicly endorsed Nathan Hochman for District Attorney – urging voters to fire their boss, George Gascon.Hochman praised the prosecutors who took the unusual step of requesting that their names be listed among the hundreds of people and organizations supporting his campaign for District Attorney – especially because Gascon has punished prosecutors who criticized him. More than 20 prosecutors have employment lawsuits pending against Gascon.“It’s one thing for your union to endorse me, it’s another to stand up and be individually counted, given the current district attorney’s practice of retaliating against those who stand against him,” Hochman said. “I am deeply appreciative to each of these people for advocating for a new future for their office, for public safety in this county and for the principles I stand for.”The prosecutors endorsing Hochman include some of the most senior prosecutors in the office – Head Deputies, Assistant Head Deputies and Deputies in Charge, as well as the Deputy District Attorneys so essential to the administration of justice in Los Angeles County.“George Gascon has forgotten what business we’re in: protecting victims and standing up for public safety and justice,” said Deputy District Attorney John Colello, who has been with office for 27 years. “Nathan Hochman believes in that mission to his core and that’s why he needs to be our next District Attorney.”The Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorneys who publicly support Hochman include:1. 