Modern Hydrogen to Debut Carbon-Sequestered Asphalt in Northeast Demonstration
September 30 at 9:00 AM EDT Long Island
Event Overview:
What: Demonstration of Modern Hydrogen’s carbon-sequestered asphalt technology, incorporating carbon captured from RNG into hot-mix asphalt. Interviews available.
Where: 2400 Sunrise Hwy, Bellmore, Long Island, NY
When: Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT
RSVP: Attendees must RSVP before the event to gain entrance through security onsite.
Why It Matters:
New York State produces approximately 18.5 million tons of asphalt each year, contributing significantly to the state’s carbon emissions. This demonstration marks a key milestone in the development of a scalable solution for reducing emissions in road construction, aligning with the state’s ambitious climate goals.
Key Participants:
Donald X. Clavin Jr.: Hempstead Town Supervisor
Tony Tata: Senior Advisor for Infrastructure and Energy Security, Modern Hydrogen
Mothusi Pahl: VP of Business Development, Modern Hydrogen
Michael Baba: Senior Product Manager, Modern Hydrogen
Victor Vientos: National Grid Director of Gas Construction
This live demonstration will pave a 4x4-foot patch of hot-mix asphalt containing 10 pounds of Modern Solid Carbon, showcasing how infrastructure projects can contribute to environmental sustainability by locking carbon away from the atmosphere. Attendees will include representatives from Modern Hydrogen, Rason Materials, National Grid, local policymakers, and regional DPW teams.
________________________________________
Supporting Media Assets:
High-resolution images and video footage will be available following the event, along with opportunities for interviews with key representatives.
For more information and to RSVP, please contact:
Leigh D’Angelo
Modern Hydrogen
Leigh.Dangelo@ModernHydrogen.com
Wendy Frigeria
National Grid
Wendy.Frigeria@nationalgrid.com
Peter Delevett
National Grid Partners
Peter.Delevett@nationalgrid.com
Learn more at www.ModernHydrogen.com
Leigh D'Angelo
Modern Hydrogen
+1 425-522-2842
leigh.dangelo@modernhydrogen.com
