Modern Hydrogen to Debut Carbon-Sequestered Asphalt in Northeast Demonstration

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, September 30, 2024, Modern Hydrogen will conduct the first live demonstration of carbon-sequestered asphalt in the Northeast, taking place in National Grid’s facility in Bellmore, Long Island. This demonstration is set to showcase an innovative approach to decarbonizing road infrastructure by integrating carbon captured from natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) into asphalt—a significant step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of road construction.Event Overview:What: Demonstration of Modern Hydrogen’s carbon-sequestered asphalt technology, incorporating carbon captured from RNG into hot-mix asphalt. Interviews available.Where: 2400 Sunrise Hwy, Bellmore, Long Island, NYWhen: Monday, September 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDTRSVP: Attendees must RSVP before the event to gain entrance through security onsite.Why It Matters:New York State produces approximately 18.5 million tons of asphalt each year, contributing significantly to the state’s carbon emissions. This demonstration marks a key milestone in the development of a scalable solution for reducing emissions in road construction, aligning with the state’s ambitious climate goals.Key Participants:Donald X. Clavin Jr.: Hempstead Town SupervisorTony Tata: Senior Advisor for Infrastructure and Energy Security, Modern HydrogenMothusi Pahl: VP of Business Development, Modern HydrogenMichael Baba: Senior Product Manager, Modern HydrogenVictor Vientos: National Grid Director of Gas ConstructionThis live demonstration will pave a 4x4-foot patch of hot-mix asphalt containing 10 pounds of Modern Solid Carbon , showcasing how infrastructure projects can contribute to environmental sustainability by locking carbon away from the atmosphere. Attendees will include representatives from Modern Hydrogen, Rason Materials, National Grid, local policymakers, and regional DPW teams.________________________________________Supporting Media Assets:High-resolution images and video footage will be available following the event, along with opportunities for interviews with key representatives.For more information and to RSVP, please contact:Leigh D’AngeloModern HydrogenLeigh.Dangelo@ModernHydrogen.comWendy FrigeriaNational GridWendy.Frigeria@nationalgrid.comPeter DelevettNational Grid PartnersPeter.Delevett@nationalgrid.comLearn more at www.ModernHydrogen.com

