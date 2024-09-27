Tyne Valley rink on the way to net zero 

CANADA, September 27 - Solar panels and heat pumps are now fueling the community rink in Tyne Valley.

Supported by $345,147 from the province’s Community Renewable Energy Generation (CREG) fund, the Cavendish Farms Community Events Centre in Tyne Valley has a 99 KW solar system which will help reduce the community’s energy costs and eight heat pumps to make the rink more energy efficient.

Building on the Sustainable Communities Initiative, CREG advances community-driven projects to generate cleaner and greener power. Groups can apply year-round for funding to support initiatives like:

renewable energy generation including biomass, wind, solar and more

dual-fuel generators that act as a standby, emergency power source, coupled with a renewable energy generation install

identifying opportunities for improving energy efficiency at the community level and/or making existing community energy systems more efficient.

Quotes:

“Our government is taking the lead from communities because they know what will work for their residents as we face our changing climate together. We are here to support them in their long-term growth and reducing their energy costs will make a big difference in Tyne Valley. I look forward to working with more Island communities on projects like this.” - Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Government of Prince Edward Island

“Cutting the cost of the energy needed to run the rink will make a big, long-lasting impact in this community. Tyne Valley can re-invest those funds into programs and services their residents need. Plus, we are doing our part to reach the province’s net zero goals.”

- Hilton MacLennan, MLA for Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke

