Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

It will grow to $23.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle lightweight materials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.87 billion in 2023 to $8.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fuel efficiency and range optimization, stringent emission standards, increased consumer awareness, cost reduction in manufacturing, focus on sustainability, urbanization and traffic efficiency, advancements in composite manufacturing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric vehicle lightweight materials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing range expectations, expansion of charging infrastructure, rising demand for affordable EVs, integration of autonomous driving, improved energy density in batteries, enhanced performance requirements, emergence of energy-efficient materials.

Growth Driver of The Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market

The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to boost the growth of the electric vehicle lightweight materials market going forward. An electric vehicle refers to one that can be propelled by an electric motor that gets power from a battery and can be recharged from an external source. The next generation of electric vehicles may be largely dependent on lightweight materials. Electric vehicles' weight can be significantly decreased by using composite materials made of fiber-reinforced plastic polymers, which also improve their performance, longevity, and range

Which Market Players Are Driving The Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, Novelis Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Constellium SE, SGL Carbon SE, ThyssenKrupp AG, Teijin Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Alcoa Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Hindalco Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Stratasys Ltd., Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International, Norsk Hydro ASA, UACJ Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Aleris Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., De Nederlandse Staatsmijnen. Engineering Plastics, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the electric vehicle lightweight materials market are focusing on product developments, such as advanced thermal insulation additives, to sustain their position in the market. Advanced thermal insulation additives refer to materials or substances that, when added to a system or structure, enhance its ability to resist the transfer of heat.

How Is The Global Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Segmented?

1) By Material Type: Metals and Alloys, Composites, Plastics, Elastomers, Other Material Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars (Hatchbacks and Sedans), Utility Vehicles (SUVs, MPVs, Compact SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy-duty Vehicles, Buses and Coaches

3) By Propulsion Type: BEVs, PHVs, HEVs

4) By Application: Battery Packs, Electric Traction Motors, Electronic Components, Power Electronic Controllers, Body-in-White, Chassis and Suspension, Transmissions, Doors, Interiors, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Market Definition

Electric vehicle lightweight materials refer to metal alloys used to reduce the total cost of ownership and improve efficiency by enhancing the performance-to-weight ratio. It is a refined material that can be used to create lightweight car bodies and interiors. The vehicle's weight will be reduced, resulting in improved energy efficiency.

Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric vehicle lightweight materials market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Vehicle Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric vehicle lightweight materials market size, electric vehicle lightweight materials market drivers and trends, electric vehicle lightweight materials market major players and electric vehicle lightweight materials market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

