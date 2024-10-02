Vascular Stent Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.8%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vascular Stent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular stent market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.74 billion in 2023 to $16.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical research and development, drug-eluting stents (des), introduction of balloon angioplasty, early stent innovations, physician training and skill development.

The vascular stent market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on preventive cardiovascular care, shift towards outpatient procedures, cost-effectiveness and value-based healthcare, bioabsorbable stents and next-generation materials, expansion of endovascular interventions.

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the vascular stent market. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of resources, typically measured in monetary terms, that a country, organization, or individual spends on healthcare-related goods and services within a specific period. Increasing healthcare spending allows for better infrastructure, improved healthcare facilities, and increased awareness, all of which positively impact the diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases.

Key players in the market include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., JOTEC GmbH, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Translumina GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Purple Medical Solution Pvt. Ltd., Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stentys SA, Stryker Corporation, Osypka AG, Spectranetics Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corporation, Endologix Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, EP Medsystems Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

1) By Product: Coronary Stents, Peripheral Vascular Stents, Evar Stent Grafts

2) By Type: Bare Metal Stent, Bio-engineered Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, Drug Eluting Stent, Dual Therapy Stent

3) By Material: Metallic Stents, Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum Chromium, Nickel Titanium, Stainless Steel, Polymers Stents

4) By Mode of Delivery: Balloon-expandable Stent, Self-expanding Stent

5) By End-user: Ambulatory Surgical Center, Cardiac Center, Hospital

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vascular Stent Market Definition

A vascular stent refers to the small metal mesh tubular scaffolds that are used to prevent acute vessel closure and improve blood flow when a vein or artery is too narrow or blocked, resulting in late restenosis in a variety of vessels, such as coronary arteries. The procedure in which these stents are used is known as ‘vascular stenting.’ These stents are placed to widen arteries clogged with deposits and to facilitate fast recovery by reducing the risk of infection and physical trauma.

