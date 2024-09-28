CBP Officers and Border Patrol Agents Combine Efforts to Apprehend Italian Citizens Illegally Entering the U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo and U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Buffalo Station through a collaborative effort, apprehended two Italian citizens who attempted to unlawfully enter the United States.
Yesterday, U.S Border Patrol from the Buffalo Sector using border-security-technology spotted two people attempting to enter the United States on the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo. CBP officers and Border Patrol agents then immediately apprehended 37-year-old Raffaele Gambino and 60-year-old Calogero Anceschi.
“This case is an excellent example of our outstanding relationship with our CBP colleagues at U.S. Border Patrol,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Having the ability to quickly communicate this information between U.S. Border Patrol Agents and CBP officers led to the successful apprehension of these two individuals who attempted to enter our country illegally.”
The subjects are currently pending removal from the United States, as the investigation continues.
