Governor Newsom convenes state-level experts to collaborate on and advance battery storage technologies

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a new state-level collaborative to examine battery storage technologies and safety considerations as batteries proliferate in critical infrastructure and everyday life in California.

The collaborative brings together multiple state agencies and departments with regulatory and industry expertise, including the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, California Public Utilities Commission, CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.