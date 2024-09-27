HYTN Files Business Acquisition Report

Submit Release
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or “the Company”), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, formulation, and manufacturing of psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabinoids and psilocybin, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 19, 2024, that it has filed a Business Acquisition Report (BAR) in respect of its acquisition of Prism Scientific Labs Inc. The BAR may be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

