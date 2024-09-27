Penn Medicine at the 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA – Leading experts in radiation therapy from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center and the Perelman School of Medicine will present new results from clinical trials and research studies at the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) 66th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, 2024.

At the meeting, Neha Vapiwala, MD, FACR, FASTRO, FASCO, the Eli Glatstein Professor in Radiation Oncology, will take office as president-elect of ASTRO as the first Penn faculty member to lead the premier society for radiation oncology professionals. Her one-year term as president begins in fall 2025, followed by a year each as chair and immediate past chair of the Board of Directors.

In addition, Dimitris N. Mihailidis, PhD, an associate professor of Clinical Radiation Oncology, and Ying Xiao, PhD, a professor of Radiation Oncology, were named to the 2024 Class of ASTRO Fellows.

Expert interviews

Experts from Penn Medicine are available to comment on a wide range of radiation oncology research and care topics before, during, and after the meeting by video call, phone, or email. To arrange interviews, please contact Meagan Raeke at Meagan.Raeke@pennmedicine.upenn.edu or 267-693-6224.

Key presentations

Penn researchers will present clinical trial results, new data on FLASH radiation therapy, updates on expanding global access to radiation therapy, and more.