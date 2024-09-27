The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 23 September, 2024

US and Canada to Meet to Negotiate Disputed Boundary in the Beaufort Sea

Bloomberg reported on September 24 that Canada and the United States have established a joint task force to address a long-standing boundary dispute in the Arctic. The dispute involves overlapping claims and differing treaty interpretations in the Beaufort Sea, an area north of Alaska, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. The negotiations are expected to work towards a final agreement to clarify the two countries’ Arctic maritime boundaries. (Bloomberg)

Take 1: The creation of a US-Canada joint task force to negotiate the Beaufort Sea boundary is a significant development in Arctic governance, geopolitics, and resource extraction. This long-standing maritime dispute involves overlapping territorial claims between Canada and the US over the strategically and economically important Beaufort Sea, north of Alaska and the Canadian territories of Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The bilateral negotiation is important given the area’s oil and gas reserves and the opening of strategic shipping routes due to Arctic ice melt. Both countries have highlighted the importance of the responsible conservation and sustainable use of the Arctic’s resources, with a focus on benefiting Indigenous populations in the region while enhancing national defense priorities. The conflict dates to an 1825 Anglo-Russian treaty—inherited by the US and Canada—which is interpreted differently by both countries. Recent tensions escalated when the US filed a continental shelf claim including part of the Beaufort Sea, which Canada also seeks. The timing of this negotiation comes as Arctic geopolitics intensify, with growing involvement from Russia and China. This has motivated the US and Canada to reaffirm their interests in securing the Arctic, and to prioritize cooperation over competition. The environmental stakes are high, given the region’s ecological sensitivity and the potential destructive impacts of oil and gas exploration. Ultimately, the task force aims to reach an agreement that balances resource development, environmental preservation, and Indigenous rights, further shaping the governance of the Arctic in an era of increasing global competition and climate change. (CTV News, Eye on the Arctic, Global Affairs Canada, Oilprice.com)

Sweden and Finland to Jointly Develop a New Icebreaker

The Barents Observer reported on September 22 that Sweden and Finland have signed a declaration to enhance their bilateral cooperation, including plans to develop a new icebreaker. The vessel will strengthen the two countries’ position in the region and support Arctic research. It will also aid projects like Polar Connect, which aims to lay fibre-optic cables across the Arctic Ocean, and which needs another icebreaker for its operations. The heavy polar class icebreaker will be powered by methanol and biodiesel and accommodate up to 120 people. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, pending political and financial support. (The Barents Observer)

Take 2: The announcement of a new joint Swedish-Finnish icebreaker, as part of the recent declaration of closer cooperation between the two states, holds significant implications for Arctic geopolitics, research, and international cooperation. As the Arctic region grows more accessible due to climate change, competition over its vast natural resources and strategic routes has intensified. This icebreaker will bolster the Nordic presence in the Arctic, allowing Sweden and Finland to extend their operational capacity and research capabilities. This move also aligns with a broader geopolitical push by NATO to secure its northern flank and to push back against increasing Russian presence in the area. For Arctic research, this initiative is pivotal. The icebreaker will support critical scientific studies, including on the effects of melting ice on global weather patterns and biodiversity. The vessel’s involvement in projects like Polar Connect—strengthening Arctic communication and infrastructure by laying fibre-optic cables with environmental sensors—underscores its importance in both scientific advancement and ensuring secure communications​. Finland and Sweden’s increased Arctic presence now supports NATO’s long-term strategic objectives to focus on the Arctic and to counterbalance Russia’s military buildup in the region, while also enhancing Nordic and EU capability. All Arctic states except Russia are now NATO members, and so the alliance is in a good position to prioritize its Arctic strategy. The Swedish-Finnish collaborative venture represents a new phase in Arctic security, blending research with defense and infrastructure, and reinforcing the West’s collective stance in the geopolitically important Arctic region. (Center for Strategic and International Studies, European Policy Centre, The Barents Observer)

Research Shows Arctic Sea Ice Near Historic Low

As reported by NASA on September 24, Arctic sea ice retreated to near-historic lows in the Northern Hemisphere this summer, likely melting to its minimum extent for the year on Sept. 11, according to researchers at NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). The decline continues the trend of shrinking and thinning ice cover in the Arctic Ocean and Antarctica. Over the past 46 years, satellites have observed persistent trends of more summer melting and less winter freezing in the Arctic, caused by gradually rising air and sea temperatures and longer melting seasons. (NASA)

Take 3: NASA’s findings on the decline of Arctic sea ice have significant global implications, particularly for longer-term climate patterns and changes. The rapid melting of sea ice has exacerbated a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification, in which the Arctic warms at a rate more than double and up to four times the global average. As the reflective sea ice disappears, darker ocean surfaces absorb more heat, accelerating global warming and influencing weather patterns far beyond the Arctic. This warming disrupts the jet stream, contributing to more extreme weather events such as heatwaves, storms, and shifts in precipitation globally​. The loss of Arctic ice also has profound impacts on global sea levels. While sea ice itself does not directly contribute to rising sea levels, the retreat of ice shelves and glaciers, often destabilized by the lack of protective sea ice, introduces significant volumes of land-based ice into the ocean. This process, along with the thawing of permafrost, contributes to rising sea levels, which threatens coastal communities worldwide​. At the same time, the loss of Arctic sea ice opens new areas for shipping, resource extraction, and tourism. For these reasons, human activity is expected to increase in the Arctic, raising environmental and geopolitical risks​. These findings emphasize the importance of sea ice loss to global climate change as well as the urgent need for global action to mitigate the cascading effects of the Arctic ice loss. (National Ocean Service, National Snow and Ice Data Center, Nature)

US Nominates Its First Arctic Ambassador

The Alaska Beacon reported on September 24 that Mike Sfraga, an Alaska-based geologist, has been confirmed as the first US Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs. Sfraga founded the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center, a global affairs think tank in Washington, DC. He also worked at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and helped found the University of the Arctic network. His new role will focus on advancing US interests in the Arctic, particularly in areas like environmental protection, security, and collaboration with other Arctic nations. The US was the last Arctic nation without a dedicated Arctic ambassador. (Alaska Beacon)

Take 4: Mike Sfraga’s appointment as the US’s first Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs is a pivotal move in strengthening the country’s strategic foothold in the rapidly-evolving and geopolitically-important Arctic region. It is testament to the US making the Arctic a strategic priority, and to the need for dedicated Arctic representation in international diplomatic spaces, (rather than depending on existing ambassadors to Arctic nations). As climate change opens new shipping routes and exposes untapped resources, the Arctic has become a hotspot for geopolitical competition, particularly involving Russia and China. Sfraga’s appointment comes at a time when Russia is increasing its military and economic activities in the Arctic, further complicating US-Russia relations. The impacts of these activities are especially felt in Alaska, whose communities and institutions previously closely cooperated with their Russian counterparts. President Biden created the Arctic Ambassador-at-Large position in 2022, elevating what had previously been called an Arctic co-ordinator. The new Arctic Ambassador’s role will be critical in coordinating with NATO allies, particularly in counterbalancing Russia’s ambitions. Furthermore, China’s growing interest in the Arctic—despite its geographic distance—poses another challenge. As Sfraga leads US efforts, he will need to engage with not only Arctic Council members but also external players like China, which is not an Arctic nation, but has observer status with the Arctic Council. China seeks to establish a ‘Polar Silk Road’ for trade​ and resource extraction in the Arctic. This appointment underscores the US commitment to a diplomatic presence in the Arctic and a proactive stance in Arctic governance. (Alaska Public Media, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Office of the Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs, The Arctic Institute, Wilson Center)

Fish Farm in Manitoba Aims to Increase Global Arctic Char Supply by 50%

Manitoba Co-operator reported on September 23 that Sapphire Springs Inc. is set to open Canada’s largest Arctic char aquaculture and processing facility in 2026, located 30 kilometers north of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The CAD 145 million project aims to increase global Arctic char supply by 50 %, producing 5,000 metric tonnes annually.The facility, utilizing a sustainable recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), will rely on the location’s ideal water conditions and Manitoba’s renewable energy program, which provides low electricity prices. (Manitoba Co-operator)

Take 5: The Sapphire Springs Arctic char facility in Manitoba represents both significant potential and notable risks for the global Arctic char industry, particularly in sustainability and environmental impact. On the positive side, the facility’s use of RAS is a major advancement in sustainable fish farming. RAS minimizes water usage by recycling and filtering water within the system, drastically reducing environmental contamination and freshwater consumption compared to conventional aquaculture. This could reduce pressure on wild Arctic char populations, which have faced challenges from overfishing and habitat degradation​. However, while RAS systems mitigate some environmental concerns, they still generate waste that must be carefully managed. They also require significant energy inputs, potentially increasing carbon emissions. Additionally, the spread of diseases in dense aquaculture environments risks contaminating wild populations if not properly controlled. Arctic char is a northern freshwater fish related to species like salmon and trout. It is popular for its mild taste and high concentrations of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other vitamins and minerals. Char prefer very cold waters, and their natural range encompasses the entire Arctic region, and they are plentiful throughout the Canadian Arctic. Almost all char on the market today, however, are farmed. Iceland is the main market for the fish and also its main processor, contributing about 70 % of the global supply. The Manitoba facility aims to compete with the Icelandic char industry. Balancing economic benefits—such as employment and increased food security—with ecological risks will be crucial as the industry grows. (Aquaculture Stewardship Council, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Government of Manitoba, Statistics Iceland, Winnipeg Free Press)