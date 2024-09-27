Traffic Advisory for September 27, 2024

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON/BRIGHTON

BOSTON COLLEGE – Friday & Saturday, September 27 & 28, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to support several Parents’ Weekend activities on the following street:

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street

ALLSTON BRIGHTON PARADE – Sunday, September 29, 2024

The annual Allston/Brighton Parade will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2024 stepping off at 1:00PM. In addition to the parade there will be the annual Brian J. Honan 5K Run/Walk which will begin on Brighton Avenue at Linden Street at 12:00PM – ending on Brighton Avenue opposite 161 Brighton Avenue using much of the same route as the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in place on:

Brighton Avenue, North side, outbound roadway, from Malvern Street to Harvard Avenue

Faneuil Street, South side (park side), from opposite Adair Street to opposite #365 Faneuil Street

Tremont Street, North side (school side), from Washington Street to Tip Top Street

Parade & Road Race Route:

Brighton Avenue, North side, outbound roadway, from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Brighton Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street, Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Oak Square

BRIAN J. HONAN MEMORIAL 5K ROAD RACE

Road race route: Brighton Avenue at #181, heading westerly, left onto Cambridge Street, right onto Washington Street, turn around point near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairbanks Street, reverse direction and return to #181 Brighton Avenue

Allston Village Street Fair– Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Allston Village Main Streets will be holding the Allston Village Street Fair on Harvard Avenue. Parking restrictions will be in place in the following locations:

Harvard Avenue, Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Brighton Avenue

Harvard Terrace, Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to the dead end

Farrington Street, Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to Highgate Street

Gardner Street, Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to Linden Street

BACK BAY

BOSTON 10K FOR WOMEN – Saturday, October 12, 2024

The annual Boston 10K for Women will follow this route: Beacon Street, right onto Massachusetts Avenue, over Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, into Cambridge, onto Memorial Drive eastbound, turn around at Wadsworth Street, heading eastbound to Vasser Street were runner reverse direction on Memorial Drive, heading westbound, left onto the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street finishing between the center gate of the Public Garden and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street

Beacon Street,Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 23, 2024

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, the annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

EAST BOSTON East BOOston Y 5K - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The East Boston YMCA will be hosting a 5K race called the East BOOston Y 5K. The race will take place mostly in park land, such as the Bremen Street Park, East Boston Greenway and Piers Park but for participants to get from the East Boston Greenway to Piers Park, Marginal Street will be used and it has been requested that part of that roadway be posted with a temporary parking restriction on the following street:

Marginal Street, South side (Piers Park side), from Orleans Street to opposite #142 Marginal Street

MISSION HILL

Mission Hill Road Race – Saturday, September 28, 2024

Mission Hill Road Race will follow this route: St. Alphonsus Street at Puddingstone Park, left onto Hillside Street, left onto Pontiac Street, right onto Cherokee Street, left onto Hillside Street, right onto Parker Street, right onto Wensley Street, left onto Bucknam Street, right onto Lawn Street, right onto Hayden Street, left onto Fisher Avenue, right onto Parker Avenue, left onto Calumet Street, straight onto Iroquis Street, left onto Sachem Street, right onto Parker Hill Avenue, right onto Parker Hill Street, right onto Hillside Street, left onto Darling Street, right onto Pequot Street, right ton Oswald Street, left onto Hillside Street, right onto, St. Alphonus Street into the Park.

It will require some street closures Saturday 7:00AM to 1:00PM on the following streets:

St. Alphonsus Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Calumet Street

Calumet Street East side (even side), from St. Alphonsus Street to Hillside Street

SOUTH BOSTON

Colin’s Joy 5K Road Race – Saturday, September 28, 2024

Colin’s Joy 5K will be taking place in South Boston. The route of the 5K starts on East Broadway heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway.

Parking restrictions will be in place Saturday 7AM to 12PM on the following street:

East Broadway, Both sides, from O Street to P Street.

South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, September 28, 2024

The annual South Boston Street Festival will be held on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

East Broadway, Both sides, from I street to L Street

Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot

L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights

K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street

ANTICIPATED OPENINGS

Congress Street will reopen in an interim condition for all pedestrians and vehicles headed north towards New Chardon Street. We will be having discussions with the project developer and MBTA to determine any further changes based on construction timelines and what best serves the needs of transit riders. Sudbury Street will remain open to two-way traffic.

