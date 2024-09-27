MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. Announces 3ʳᵈ quarter dividend

ORINDA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: MKZR) (“MacKenzie” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has once again declared its regular quarterly dividend for the period ended September 30, 2024, in the amount of $0.125 per share, which is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.



Anticipated Listing on the NASDAQ

MacKenzie has submitted its listing application to NASDAQ and is currently working with NASDAQ on answering various comments and providing various documents in support of the listing. The Company is unable to provide any guidance regarding a potential share price or the timing of such event or to guarantee that such a listing will occur.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

Statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including intentions, beliefs, expectations, or projections relating to items such as the timing of payment of dividends are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions that may prove incorrect or inaccurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024, as amended, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This release does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell Mackenzie securities; only the Offering Circular should be relied upon for any investment decision. No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this letter or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. A potential investor’s indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met. A copy of the Offering Circular may be obtained on the SEC’s website:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1550913/000155091323000037/offeringcircular111423.htm.

