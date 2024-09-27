Inslee issues emergency proclamations to support repair of damaged bridges

WASHINGTON, September 27 - Today, Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations to support the repair of damaged bridges in Lewis and Walla Walla counties, both struck by vehicles with over-height loads.

On June 26, 2024, the Koontz Road overpass over I-5 was struck in Lewis County. On Sept. 1, 2024, the Deputy Michael Estes Overpass across SR 124 was struck in Walla Walla County. The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has assessed that each bridge requires urgent repair.

The emergency proclamations activate the state’s Emergency Management Plan, and direct state agencies to use state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist in responding to and recovering from the incidents.