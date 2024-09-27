Armada Hoffler to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 5th

Company to discuss third quarter earnings on November 6th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800 549 8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 564 2877 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 73360. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Monday, December 30, 2024. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 888 660 6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 517 3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 73360#. A replay of the webcast will also be available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 612-4248

