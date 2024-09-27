Submit Release
FRO – Filing of Half Yearly Report

Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces the filing of its half yearly report for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The half yearly report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontlineplc.cy or from the link below.

September 27, 2024
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

