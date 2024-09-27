Travel Advisory: Two-day closure planned October 1-2 for New Shoreham bridge preservation

Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close two bridges, one on Beach Avenue and the other on Ocean Avenue, in New Shoreham for bridge work. The bridges will reopen by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2.

Motorists should follow signed detours and use Corn Neck Road and Ocean Avenue for the Beach Avenue bridge closure and use Beach Avenue, Center Road and West Side Road for the Ocean Avenue bridge closure. Both bridges will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists and local access will be permitted.

The closures will allow RIDOT to complete bridge preservation activities on both structures, which include a new waterproof membrane and new pavement and striping.

The bridge work was combined with repairs to seawalls along Corn Neck Road and Spring Street that were damaged from storms last winter. The cost of all the repairs is $1.8 million.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

These repairs is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act [ridot.net]. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks [ridot.net].