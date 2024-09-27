These changes come at a critical time in the animal drug review program. ONAPE can continue to build capacity to support review of new and innovative technologies, which CVM sees as the future of animal agriculture and animal health products. Standing up OGAD as an independent office will provide for concentrated focus for the generic animal drug program and maximize the program’s effectiveness. The reorganization also includes certain changes to CVM’s Office of Management. A full list of the upcoming changes can be found in the Federal Register notice.