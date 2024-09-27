TRREB Marks New Era With the Appointment of Kevin Crigger as Associate CEO of TRREB and President of PropTx Innovations Inc.

Crigger’s strategic vision will help drive TRREB and PropTx forward

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), Canada’s largest real estate board with over 73,000 Members, announces the appointment of Kevin Crigger as its new Associate CEO. Crigger will also serve as President of PropTx Innovations Inc., TRREB’s subsidiary providing MLS® and technology services to real estate boards and associations with a projected user base of more than 95,000 by the end of this year. His combined roles mark a new era of transformative advancements across the real estate sector.

Strategic vision, unparalleled expertise, and an innovative mindset complement the work of CEO John DiMichele, making TRREB’s new Associate CEO stand out in the ever-changing real estate industry.

After an extensive search, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) is announcing the appointment of Kevin Crigger as Associate CEO of TRREB. Crigger will also serve in the joint role of President of PropTx Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TRREB. He will work with CEO John DiMichele to oversee the strategic direction of the organizations and shape operations for the future. He will play a key role in fostering partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders.

“I am honoured to join TRREB as Associate CEO, and I look forward to working with John and the entire leadership team to advance TRREB’s services and engagement with Members. The TRREB community is inclusive, diverse and impactful, and I am honoured to serve a community that has had such a positive impact on my life,” said TRREB Associate CEO and PropTx President Kevin Crigger.

Prior to joining TRREB, Crigger was an active REALTOR® in Toronto for more than a decade. His multi-award-winning experience in both resale and new development sales brings a comprehensive and unique perspective to the roles. As a highly respected figure in the Canadian real estate industry, Crigger previously served as the President of both TRREB, and the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), as well as Chair of PropTx Innovations Inc. His contributions have helped shape PropTx’s initiatives since its founding.

Crigger has also served on numerous committees and task forces at the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), as well as TRREB, ORCF, and RECO (Real Estate Council of Ontario).

“I’m eager to continue to collaborate with REALTOR® volunteers and association staff across the country while leveraging our collective experience and expertise to support and empower real estate professionals in their service to clients and communities,” added Crigger.

As President of PropTx Innovations Inc., Crigger is dedicated to leveraging technology to redefine real estate services, ensuring REALTORS® and consumers benefit from cutting-edge tools and efficient, streamlined processes. His leadership will emphasize delivering seamless processes, enhancing Member services, and fostering widespread industry collaboration.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Kevin to our leadership teams,” said CEO John DiMichele. “Kevin’s in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry, coupled with his innovative mindset, make him an invaluable member of the team. His guidance is essential as we continue providing our Members and their clients with advanced tools and services.”

“Kevin’s proven track record of driving innovation and building strategic partnerships will be instrumental in achieving our vision of empowering REALTORS® to promote sustainable and thriving communities, and make him an exceptional choice for our future initiatives,” added TRREB President Jennifer Pearce.

“The appointment of Kevin marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine real estate technology. His business acumen and results-driven leadership will help continue to propel PropTx’s vision forward, advancing our technological offerings to better serve the REALTOR® community in an ever-evolving landscape,” said PropTx Board Chair Paul Baron.

About Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB):

TRREB is Canada’s largest real estate board, with over 73,000 Members. TRREB provides robust support, advocacy, and educational resources to its Members, fostering excellence and driving innovation within the real estate industry.

About PropTx Innovations Inc. (PropTx):

PropTx Innovations Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TRREB, delivering innovative MLS® and technology services to real estate boards and associations with a projected user base of more than 95,000 by the end of the year. PropTx is the largest MLS® in Canada and the third largest in the world.

Contact Information:

Silvana Aceto, Director, Communications

Email: silvana.aceto@trreb.ca

Website: www.trreb.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.