Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 for Hurricane Helene Relief

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa, has announced a significant earmark of $100,000 to support individuals impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Northwest Florida late Thursday night. Hurricane Helene is forecast to be a major storm with the potential to cause significant damage across the regions. In response to the likelihood of widespread destruction, Associa Cares has allocated up to $100,000 to provide immediate relief to those affected by the hurricane. This support includes direct assistance to individuals and families who have suffered losses.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact of Hurricane Helene on the residents in Florida and beyond,” said Andrew Fortin, President of Associa Cares. "Our primary goal is to provide immediate relief to those who have been displaced or affected by this disaster. We stand with the communities during this challenging time and are committed to helping them rebuild and recover."

Associa Cares will work closely with local Associa branches in the region to identify potential recipients. The organization is mobilizing quickly to ensure aid reaches those in need. Through its coordinated efforts, Associa Cares aims to bring relief and support to the affected residents, helping them navigate the challenges posed by this natural disaster.

For more information on Associa Cares and its efforts to support wildfire victims, please visit https://www.associacares.org/.

About Associa Cares



Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 Tmershae@associaonline.com

