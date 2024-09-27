TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 52nd Annual Fiesta DC Parade

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, the 52nd Annual Fiesta DC Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.