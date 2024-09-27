CBP officers seize $624K in cocaine at cocaine at Pharr

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this week seized more than $624,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Following a significant outbound currency seizure earlier this week, our frontline CBP officers utilized their training, experience and technological tools to zero-in on this cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Laredo Port of Entry “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s ongoing effort to uphold its border security mission and keeping our communities safe.”

The seizure occurred on Sept. 26 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Ford for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 18 packages containing a total of 46.78 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $624,631.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.