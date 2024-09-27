Request for Applications - RiverSmart Communities

DOEE seeks eligible entities to lessen the impact of stormwater runoff on the District of Columbia’s waterways by controlling, preventing, and remediating nonpoint sources of polluted runoff. One grantee will be selected to recruit and select eligible properties, install green stormwater infrastructure (GI), and educate the community. The amount available for the project is $600,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:



Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-854” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 12, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.



Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:



Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3); and

Faith-based organizations;

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Meeting link >>

Meeting number: 2313 895 2954

Password: x4JbJwPWS72

Join by video system

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada)

Access code: 2313 895 2954