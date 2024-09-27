Request for Applications - RiverSmart Communities
DOEE seeks eligible entities to lessen the impact of stormwater runoff on the District of Columbia’s waterways by controlling, preventing, and remediating nonpoint sources of polluted runoff. One grantee will be selected to recruit and select eligible properties, install green stormwater infrastructure (GI), and educate the community. The amount available for the project is $600,000.
The deadline for application submissions is November 12, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3); and
- Faith-based organizations;
