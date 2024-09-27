Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen’s 'The Message' to be Showcased at Premier Literary Events

The Message

In-depth exploration of Marxism’s origins and impact set for major book fairs

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A book on the detailed analysis of the rise of Marxism and its development into a political ideology, “The Message” by Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen, will be prominently featured at two significant literary gatherings this fall: The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.“The Message” offers a comprehensive examination of Marxism’s rise and its transformation into a political system, providing an insightful account of its societal impacts through the author’s personal experiences. Set in post-World War II Romania, Hansen delves into how the imposition of communism reshaped lives, altered national psychology, and ultimately failed to achieve its intended goals.Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen’s memoir reflects on his life under communist rule, tracing the detrimental effects on personal aspirations and professional growth, as well as his eventual emigration to the United States. The book reveals a poignant narrative of how Marxism’s values clashed with human qualities and contributed to its own downfall.In recounting his life under communist rule, Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen offers a compelling account of how Marxism’s values conflicted with human nature and led to its own failure. Within the pages of his book, he also traces the detrimental effects of this political idea on his personal aspirations and professional growth. His story extends to his emigration to the United States and the contrasting experiences of capitalism, adding a unique perspective on the ideological clash.On September 28-29, 2024, “The Message” will be highlighted at The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024. Visitors can explore the book at the booth located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto.The book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, taking place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Attendees can find The Maple Staple bookstore, co-presented by Bookside Press , at Hall 5.1, Stand C35.Visitors can swing by during the event, and for those eager to get their hands on this insightful read, “The Message” by Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and various other popular book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

