Delphi Construction Celebrates the Completion of LeClair Village in Mashpee, MA

MASHPEE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphi Construction, a leading construction firm known for its innovative and sustainable building practices, is proud to announce the completion of LeClair Village, a remarkable affordable housing development located in Mashpee, Massachusetts.

Developed in partnership between Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) and Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC), LeClair Village is a shining example of Delphi's commitment to partnering with clients to build high-quality, energy-efficient living spaces that prioritize the well-being of the community.

The project features 39 units of Phius (Passive House Institute of US) certified affordable housing, spread across three buildings with one, two, and three-bedroom units. Designed by the esteemed Dream Collaborative, the development boasts a thoughtful layout and a modern aesthetic that seamlessly blends with the surrounding Mashpee landscape.

"At Delphi, we believe that affordable housing should not compromise on quality or sustainability," said Corey Heaslip, VP of Project Development at Delphi Construction. "LeClair Village is a testament to the dedication of all involved to create vibrant, eco-friendly communities that improve the lives of those who call them home."

The project's impressive design team, including Dream Collaborative, Souza True Partners (Structural Engineer), Norian Siani (MEP Engineer), Horsley Witten Group (Civil), ClearResult (CPHV), and Building Evolution Corporation (CPHC), worked tirelessly to ensure that LeClair Village meets the rigorous Phius certification standards, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency and a reduced environmental impact.

Furthermore, the development features an on-site septic treatment system, further demonstrating the project team’s commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Delphi Construction on this project, which represents a significant addition to the town’s affordable housing inventory," said Cory Fellows, Vice President of Development at Preservation of Affordable Housing. "LeClair Village is not only a beautiful and comfortable living space, but it also serves as a model for how affordable housing can be designed and built with the environment and community in mind."

Delphi Construction's successful completion of LeClair Village underscores the company's expertise in delivering high-performance, sustainable projects that enhance the lives of those who call them home. As Delphi continues to push the boundaries of affordable housing development, the future looks bright for creating more vibrant and inclusive communities.

About Delphi Construction: Delphi Construction is a leading construction firm known for its innovative and sustainable building practices. With a focus on creating high-quality, energy-efficient living spaces, Delphi is committed to improving the lives of those who call their communities home.

