Concierge Auctions’ Hong Kong Sales Garner US$242.7M in Aggregate Bids and White-Glove Results, with 100% of Lots Sold

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of its Hong Kong sales, a key event in its series of auctions, spanning New York, Los Angeles, London, and Hong Kong. Over the course of two days, bidding for the firm’s highly anticipated real estate offerings concluded live in Hong Kong at Sotheby’s Maison on 25 September, where Sotheby’s International Realty listings were exclusively auctioned, and The Upper House on 27 September. The events, which streamed live to the world, achieved impressive white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over US$242.7 million in aggregate bids placed.

“In a city synonymous with luxury, this showcase marks another milestone in our continued leadership in the luxury real estate auction space as we continue to set benchmarks in the industry. The caliber of properties in our live events, combined with the enthusiasm of buyers from across the globe, highlights our platform’s unmatched ability to deliver results with incredible reach and efficiency,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

Both auctions, which featured marquee offerings spanning North America, saw intense competition among buyers, across a total of 40 bidders from Europe, Asia, and North America, including 18 U.S. states, with a 51.57% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved. Properties included equestrian estates, luxury condos, and waterfront retreats.

Headlining day one of sales at Sotheby’s Maison was an iconic 105-acre landmark known as ‘Haystack Mountain’ in the Boulder area, with its rich history, water and mineral rights, and panoramic views. Offered in cooperation with Jeffery Erickson and Ryan McIntosh of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, four bidders competed to own the Colorado property, which achieved a sale price of US$6.994 million—more than double the average of its starting bids.

Conducted by George Lacey, Sotheby’s Asia and auctioneer, 21 property connoisseurs from Asia and North America, including Singapore and 12 U.S. states—Texas, Delaware, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Florida, New Hampshire, California, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New York—competed on the telephone via a team of specialists and online.

Sotheby’s Maison: Day one facts and figures:

– White-glove results, with 100% sell-through rate across

– 26 bids placed across all lots

– US$41.51 million in aggregate bids placed

– 64.22% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

Additional highlights from day one:

The Grand Hyatt Penthouse, a two-story urban residence spanning the entire 33rd and 34th floors of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the heart of San Antonio, Texas and located just steps away from the iconic RiverWalk, opened the auction with six bidders, and achieved a sale price of US$1.9712 million, in cooperation with Nicholas Kjos of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located at 1414 Sylvan Drive in Mount Dora, near Orlando, Florida, an iconic lakeside estate designed by James Gamble Rogers and offering modern amenities and breathtaking sunset views on Lake Gertrude achieved a sale price of US$1.652 million, in cooperation with Harif Hazera and Adam Shuler of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

'Morgans Run', set on 272 sprawling acres in Wilmot, New Hampshire, with its sweeping views, elegant main house, guest houses, and vintage cabins, saw an impressive eight bidders and a sale price of US$2.016 million, in cooperation with Pam Perkins of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

Headlining day two of sales at The Upper House, a turnkey condo in the Wailea Beach Villas community, complete with dramatic Pacific Ocean views, seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces, and a large entertaining lanai. The Hawaii estate, offered in cooperation with Meghan Clair and Mary Anne Fitch of Coldwell Banker Island Properties, saw six bidders and achieved a sale price of US $7.448 million, an increase of 72.73% above average Starting Bid prices.

The Upper House: Day two facts and figures:

– White-glove results, with 100% sell through rate

– 56 bids placed across all lots

– Over US$201.2 million in aggregate bids placed

– 38.92% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

Conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer Frank Trunzo, 22 property connoisseurs from Europe, Asia, and North America, including Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and 11 U.S. states—Colorado, Michigan, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Carolina, Minnesota, Iowa, and Washington—competed on the telephone via a team of specialists and online.

Additional highlights from day two:

Situated at 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue in Douglas County, Colorado, an 1,376-acre estate with rolling mountain grasslands, equestrian facilities, and 14,000-square-foot ranch house, achieved a sale price of US$6.944 million, in cooperation with Wayne Pinegar, Gregory Balman, and Roger Hukle of Flying Horse Realty.

A Cliff May-designed condo at 2178 Century Woods Way, Unit #40, in Los Angeles, California, with three bedrooms, updated fixtures, and three patios within a gated community, saw an impressive seven bidders and achieved a sale price of US$1.394 million, in cooperation with Christine Hong of Hilton & Hyland and Colby Jo of Omni Realty & Investment Group.

Located at 3758 Salt Creek Road in Eagle, Vail Area, Colorado, an 160-acre estate with a custom-built lodge-style home, guest cabin, and extensive equestrian facilities, achieved a sale price of US$5.936 million, in cooperation with Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

Playa Hermosa in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, a tropical retreat with seamless indoor-outdoor living and breathtaking ocean views, achieved a sale price of US$1.086 million, in cooperation with María Jiménez Bákit of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

At 1570 Fox Street in Wayzata, Minneapolis Area, Minnesota, a historic mansion featuring over 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, including a turret-style entrance and solarium on manicured grounds, achieved a 60.66% increase in above average Starting Bid prices and a sale price of US$2.744 million, in cooperation with Jessica Gillin of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The sale will conclude online with the auction of 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane in Greenwich, Connecticut. Listed by Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage, ‘Quaker Lane Farm’, complete with pastures, paddocks, orchards, vegetable gardens and top-tier equestrian facilities, will be offered in three parcels: the guest home and stables at 38-48 Quaker Lane, listed for US$15 million, with a current high bid of US$3.75 million; the main residence, listed for US$20 million, with a current high bid of US$7.25 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million, with with a current high bid of US$11 million. Bidding for the properties opened 26 September and will culminate on 10 October.

‘Quaker Lane Farm’ is an iconic equestrian compound in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Spanning over 16 acres, the estate is divided into two properties featuring three distinct residences with a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

At 58 Quaker Lane, guests are welcomed by custom 20-foot wrought iron gates to the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom shingle-style main home. Designed by award-winning architect Rich Granoff and built by Drake Builders, the home features a French Country kitchen, formal dining room, and elegant living spaces. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool is complemented by a guest cottage that doubles as a pool house and is surrounded with lush landscaping including expansive fields, orchards, vegetable gardens, and a vineyard.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house spans nearly 6,600 square feet, offering five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a beautifully designed kitchen, family room, and entertainment area. The grounds boast pristine pastures, orchards, an aviary, and world-class equestrian amenities including a 12-horse stable, a laser-leveled dressage arena with FootingFirst's dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks, and a scenic viewing area—a true equestrian paradise.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is taking consignments for its highly-anticipated ‘Grand Finale’ sale, a two-part event concluding with live auctions at Sotheby’s London in November, which will also exclusively feature Sotheby’s International Realty listings, and The Dominick in New York in December.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

