Adventure Air Expands Fleet with Two New Aircraft: Helicopter and Piper Navajo 310

With the Piper Navajo 310, Adventure Air will be able to provide faster travel to popular international destinations such as Roatán in Honduras (with a direct one hour flight), and Bocas del Toro in Panama. Robinson R44 Clipper II can accommodate up to three passengers

Adventure Air expands fleet with new helicopter and Piper Navajo 310, offering faster flights to remote and exotic destinations across Costa Rica and beyond

The addition of these aircraft is a game changer. With the Piper Navajo 310, we are now able to reach new destinations, and the helicopter gives us the flexibility to land in areas inaccessible by pla” — Kenneth Roqhuett, General Manager of Adventure Air

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure Air, a leading on-demand flights provider based in Costa Rica, proudly announces the expansion of its fleet with two new aircraft : the Robinson R44 Clipper II helicopter and the Piper Navajo 310. This exciting development will allow Adventure Air to offer faster and more versatile travel options for passengers, further improving its reach both within Costa Rica and to new international destinations."The addition of these aircraft is a game changer for Adventure Air and our valued customers. With the Piper Navajo 310, we are now able to reach new destinations more quickly and efficiently, while the R44 helicopter will give us the flexibility to land in areas that would otherwise be inaccessible by plane," said Kenneth Roqhuett, General Manager of Adventure Air. "Our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and tailored air travel experiences has never been stronger."Piper Navajo 310The Piper Navajo 310, a twin-engine aircraft designed by Piper Aircraft, can carry up to seven passengers and a maximum payload of 1,200 lbs (550kg). With the Piper Navajo 310, Adventure Air will be able to provide faster travel to popular international destinations such as Roatán in Honduras (with a direct two hour flight), and Bocas del Toro in Panama. Bocas is already part of the company’s route offerings but will now be served more efficiently due to the aircraft’s superior speed and capacity. Additionally, the Piper Navajo can reach other destinations across Central and South America, including flying direct to some destinations in Mexico and Colombia.Helicopter Robinson R44 Clipper IIManufactured by Robinson Helicopter Company, the Robinson R44 Clipper II can accommodate up to three passengers or two passengers plus luggage, with a maximum payload of 550 lbs (250 kg). This versatile helicopter will primarily serve scenic tours and travel to remote, hard-to-reach destinations without airports. Its ability to land in remote areas makes it perfect for exploring Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity and natural wonders, offering travelers a unique and memorable way to reach their destinations.High Season OperationsAs demand for private flights continues to grow, especially during the high season, both the Piper Navajo 310 and Robinson R44 Clipper II will operate at full capacity. Adventure Air expects to conduct daily flights to numerous destinations, offering unparalleled convenience and service to its passengers.Availability and ReservationsThe Piper Navajo 310 will be fully operational by December 2024, just ahead of the busy holiday season. The Robinson R44 Clipper II will begin operations in early 2025, providing scenic helicopter tours and transport to remote locations. Reservations for both aircraft can already be made on the Adventure Air website or through the company’s reservations team.Discounts for Frequent TravelersThough Adventure Air does not yet have a formal loyalty program, frequent travelers can enjoy exclusive discounts when booking multiple flights. Businesses and individuals who regularly choose Adventure Air for their transportation needs will benefit from these cost-saving offers.For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyadventureair.com or contact our reservations team at 1-844-224-6496.========Adventure Air, un proveedor líder de vuelos a demanda con sede en Costa Rica, anuncia con orgullo la expansión de su flota con dos nuevas aeronaves: el helicóptero Robinson R44 Clipper II y el Piper Navajo 310. Este emocionante desarrollo permitirá a Adventure Air ofrecer opciones de viaje más rápidas y versátiles para los pasajeros, mejorando aún más su alcance tanto dentro de Costa Rica como hacia nuevos destinos internacionales."La incorporación de estas aeronaves es un cambio significativo para Adventure Air y nuestros valiosos clientes. Con el Piper Navajo 310, ahora podemos llegar a nuevos destinos de manera más rápida y eficiente, mientras que el helicóptero R44 nos dará la flexibilidad de aterrizar en áreas que de otra manera serían inaccesibles en avión", dijo Kenneth Roqhuett, Gerente General de Adventure Air. "Nuestro compromiso con ofrecer experiencias de viaje aéreo seguras, confiables y personalizadas nunca ha sido más fuerte".Piper Navajo 310El Piper Navajo 310, una aeronave bimotor diseñada por Piper Aircraft, puede transportar hasta siete pasajeros y una carga máxima de 1,200 libras (550 kg). Con el Piper Navajo 310, Adventure Air podrá ofrecer viajes más rápidos a destinos internacionales populares como Roatán en Honduras (con un vuelo directo de dos horas) y Bocas del Toro en Panamá. Bocas ya forma parte de las rutas ofrecidas por la compañía, pero ahora será servido de manera más eficiente gracias a la superior velocidad y capacidad de la aeronave. Además, el Piper Navajo puede llegar a otros destinos en Centro y Sudamérica, incluyendo vuelos directos a algunos destinos en México y Colombia.Helicóptero Robinson R44 Clipper IIFabricado por Robinson Helicopter Company, el Robinson R44 Clipper II puede acomodar hasta tres pasajeros o dos pasajeros más equipaje, con una carga máxima de 550 libras (250 kg). Este versátil helicóptero estará destinado principalmente a tours panorámicos y viajes a destinos remotos de difícil acceso sin aeropuertos. Su capacidad para aterrizar en áreas remotas lo convierte en la opción perfecta para explorar la rica biodiversidad y maravillas naturales de Costa Rica, ofreciendo a los viajeros una forma única y memorable de llegar a sus destinos.Operaciones en temporada altaA medida que la demanda de vuelos privados sigue creciendo, especialmente durante la temporada alta, tanto el Piper Navajo 310 como el Robinson R44 Clipper II operarán a plena capacidad. Adventure Air espera realizar vuelos diarios a numerosos destinos, ofreciendo comodidad y servicio inigualables a sus pasajeros.Disponibilidad y ReservasEl Piper Navajo 310 estará completamente operativo para diciembre de 2024, justo antes de la ajetreada temporada navideña. El Robinson R44 Clipper II comenzará a operar a principios de 2025, ofreciendo tours panorámicos en helicóptero y transporte a ubicaciones remotas. Ya se pueden hacer reservas para ambas aeronaves en el sitio web de Adventure Air o a través del equipo de reservas de la compañía.Descuentos para viajeros frecuentesAunque Adventure Air aún no cuenta con un programa de lealtad formal, los viajeros frecuentes pueden disfrutar de descuentos exclusivos al reservar múltiples vuelos. Las empresas e individuos que elijan Adventure Air regularmente para sus necesidades de transporte se beneficiarán de estas ofertas para ahorrar costos.Para más información o para reservar un vuelo, visite www.flyadventureair.com o contacte a nuestro equipo de reservas al 1-844-224-6496.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.