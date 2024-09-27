Good Grief Radio Welcomes Charles Bock, Author of I Will Do Better, on October 2nd

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Grief Radio, hosted by Cheryl Espinosa- Jones, is thrilled to announce a special episode featuring Charles Bock, the acclaimed author of I Will Do Better. This insightful conversation will air on October 2nd on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel.

Charles Bock’s latest book, I Will Do Better, delves into his profound journey of self-improvement and resilience. His work has resonated with readers worldwide, offering a beacon of hope and practical advice for those navigating life’s challenges. It is one of PEOPLE’s Must Reads of Fall and Oprah’s Best Books of Fall.

Cheryl Espinosa-Jones, a seasoned grief counselor and host of Good Grief Radio, brings her unique perspective and compassionate approach to each episode. Her show has been a source of solace and growth for many over the past 11 years, exploring loss, grief and their transformative power.

Tune in on October 2nd to hear Charles Bock discuss his book, share personal stories, and provide valuable insights into the process of doing better in the face of adversity. This episode promises to be a compelling and uplifting experience for all listeners.

About Good Grief Radio: Good Grief Radio, hosted by Cheryl Espinosa-Jones, airs every Wednesday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel. The show explores the losses that define our lives and features guests who have transformed themselves through the profound act of grieving.

Contact: Good Grief Radio Email: goodgriefwithcheryl@gmail.com Website: www.goodgriefwithcheryl.com

