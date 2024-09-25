Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,219 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Arkansas Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2025

(Original post published July 25, 2024)

The Arkansas Insurance Department has approved average rate hikes of 6.2% for individual market plans and 10.2% for small group plans for the 2025 plan year.

Health insurance carriers in Arkansas file proposed rate adjustments each year in response to market trends, healthcare costs, and policy shifts. The state’s carriers had initially proposed average rate increases of 4.2% for individual market plans and 9.6% for small group plans for 2025, but Arkansas law requires that the state insurance commissioner not approve any proposed rate adjustment that is deemed inadequate, excessive, or unfairly discriminatory. The Insurance Department relies on outside actuarial analysis to determine whether proposed rate adjustments are sound.

Below are the final rate filings for 2025 plans that comply with the requirements of the Affordable Care Act. These include individual plans offered through the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace and individual and small group plans offered outside the marketplace.

Individual On/Off-Market Plans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE: Arkansas Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2025

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more